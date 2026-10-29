Jessica Lang Open Rehearsal to Take Place at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park

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Kaatsbaan Cultural Park will present an open rehearsal with Jessica Lang on Saturday, December 19, 2026 at 3PM at 120 Broadway Tivoli, NY 12583. Tickets are free and can be reserved here.

Join choreographer Jessica Lang for an open rehearsal that offers a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process for O’Keeffe: Kiss the Sky, a new ballet-opera for Washington National Opera.

While in residence, Jessica Lang is choreographing O’Keeffe: Kiss the Sky, a new ballet-opera that explores the life, relationships, and extraordinary visual world of Georgia O’Keeffe through the combined languages of opera and ballet.

Working with six dancers, librettist Kelley Rourke, and music by Christopher Tin, Lang will explore and develop the production’s dance sequences, giving audiences a rare glimpse into how movement, music, and storytelling begin to take shape in the studio.

This Washington National Opera production will premiere in March 2027 at the Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, DC.

The residency is supported by Works & Process Residencies and other generous supporters.

About Jessica Lang

Jessica Lang is an American director and choreographer based in New York City. She is Resident Choreographer at Pacific Northwest Ballet, Artist in Residence at Sarasota Ballet, Artistic Advisor at Kaatsbaan.

Since 1999, Lang has created more than 100 original works for companies worldwide, including American Ballet Theatre, The Royal Ballet, Vienna State Ballet, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, among others. Lang founded Jessica Lang Dance in 2011 and served as Artistic Director through 2019, touring to more than 85 cities worldwide. Her work has also been performed by numerous educational institutions across the country. She is the recipient of a Bessie Award, Arison Award, and Martha Hill Mid-Career Award.

Originally from Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Lang is a graduate of The Juilliard School and a former member of Twyla Tharp’s company, THARP!, with which she toured internationally.

About Kaatsbaan Cultural Park

The mission of Kaatsbaan Cultural Park is to provide an extraordinary environment for cultural innovation and excellence by providing artists at any stage of their careers with creative residencies at state-of-the-art facilities, and presenting audiences and communities with annual festivals, educational programs, and events. As both an incubator for creativity and presenter for world-class artists in dance, theater, music, film, spoken and written word, and culinary and visual arts, Kaatsbaan provides artists with state-of-the-art dance studios, accommodations, an indoor theater, and outdoor stages. Sited on 153 Hudson River-adjacent acres, Kaatsbaan is free of urban facilities’ space and time constraints, allowing for exciting levels of artistic exploration, creative action, and achievement—just two hours north of New York City.

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park is committed to the advancement of diversity, equity, and inclusion in the arts as we aim to present, promote, and embrace programming that accurately reflects our society. We encourage a broadly diverse group of individuals to participate in our programs and join our Board and Staff, and insist on being inclusive of all peoples regardless of their race, ethnicity, gender, sexuality, socio-economic background, or physical or mental ability.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 2 Days 05 Hrs 36 Min 37 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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