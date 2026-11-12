Jelani Remy to Host TheaterWorksUSA's Cause for Applause NYC Benefit Cabaret at The York Theatre

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TheaterWorksUSA has revealed the cast for Cause for Applause NYC, a one-night-only fundraising concert taking place Monday, December 7th at 7:30pm at The Theatre at St. Jean's.

The evening will bring together a lineup of TheaterWorksUSA and York alumni, from Broadway veterans to current touring performers, to support greater access to live theater for New York City children and families.

Proceeds will support free tickets to TWUSA's new series with The York Theatre, featuring The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System, The Pout-Pout Fish, and Click, Clack, Moo. The goal is to provide at least 100 free tickets to families who might otherwise be unable to afford a theater visit.

Hosted by Jelani Remy (Broadway: Back To The Future, The Lion King, Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations), the concert will feature performances by TWUSA alumni and Broadway talent including Diego Enrico (Broadway: The Book of Mormon), Elisa Galindez (Broadway: Cats: The Jellicle Ball, Real Women Have Curves: The Musical), Manny Houston (Broadway: ILLINOISE), and Amy Keum (Broadway: KPOP).

Also joining the lineup are standout performers from TWUSA's recent history, including: Jackson Kanawha Perry (Drama Desk Award Nominee for Saturday Church), Sonia Roman (Ever After; Phoenix Theatre Company), Markia Nicole Smith (Lemonade; Trustus Theatre), and Julia Wheeler Lennon (Brigadoon; Pasadena Playhouse).

The cabaret will also feature recent touring alumni of TheaterWorksUSA: Zack Abbey, Ethan Badders, Olivia Brice, Arden Brown, Madelyn Casey, Xavier Cornell, Caetano de Sá, Diamond Destiny, Austin Downey, Kelly Grago, Genesis Harper, Jimmy Henderson, Sarah Hogewood, Andrew Holdsworth, Riley Alexis Holmes, Daniel Jiménez Pagán, Sadie Jayne Kennedy, Karis Knierim, Janna Linae, Emma Majewski, Mia Rose Perritt, Mukta Phatak, Grace Pouliot, Lauren Quigley, Diogo Ramirez, Alissa Rojas, Yumeko Stern, Savannah Trotter, and Travis Wroten.

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