Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Complete Casting Announced for THE JAZMINES: A Rage Play
The one night Only Presentation will take place at the Lincoln Center Atrium Saturday Nov 13th
A one night only concert of THE JAZMINES: a rage play - and for legal reasons, a parody, will mark the Lincoln Center debut for Jasmine Sharma (Twelfth Night). The performance will take place on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 7:30 pm, and is free and open to the public. Performance begins at 7:30pm. Doors open to the public at 7:00pm.
The show will feature music by composer Xander Browne. Director Asmeret Ghebremichael will lead the public performance at Lincoln Center's David Rubenstein Atrium. Jasmine Sharma will lead the cast, and feature Sandra Okuboyejo, Kuhoo Verma, Jetta Juriansz, Sophie Nassiri, and Sophia Talwalker. Casting by Claire Yenson. Melissa Richter to stage manage.
A finalist for the 2025 Eugene O'Neill Playwrights Conference, THE JAZMINES: a rage play - and for legal reasons, a parody takes place in a satirical multiverse of choice and cost. Brown artists compete for space in the American theater canon, negotiating their professional wins with the loss of their personal relationships.
Free tickets can be reserved three ways:
1. Book online from this web page: https://www.lincolncenter.org/series/lincoln-center-presents/v/fast%20track
2. Call CenterCharge at 212-721-6500 from Monday–Friday 10:00 am–6:00 pm (EST)
3. Book in-person at the Alice Tully Hall box office (Broadway and 66th Street) or David
Geffen Hall box office
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