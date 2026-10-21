Jared Zirilli to Lead EVERY WEDNESDAY NIGHT Off Broadway

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Abingdon Theatre Company will present the new musical by Jon D'Agostino and Michael August, set to run March 23-April 25, 2027 at The Sam at The Flea Theater.

Executive produced by Rashad V. Chambers, the show is described as follows: “Welcome to Escondido's, where karaoke happens 'Every Wednesday Night.' Following Jon and a quirky group of regulars who gather each week to escape their mundanity, we'll take you on a grooving and heartfelt journey to find courage in unexpected places. All it takes is just three minutes to chase that natural high, with or without the tequila..”

Zirilli (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, Wicked) will star. Additional casting is yet to be announced. Featuring music and lyrics by Jon D'Agostino and Michael August, with a book by Jon D'Agostino and additional book materials by Max Mondi, the production will be directed by Abingdon Theatre Company Artistic Director Chad Austin. Casting is by Karie Koppel.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 09 Hrs 23 Min 32 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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