Jared Zirilli to Lead EVERY WEDNESDAY NIGHT Off Broadway
Performances will run March 23-April 25, 2027 at The Sam at The Flea Theater.
Abingdon Theatre Company will present the new musical by Jon D'Agostino and Michael August, set to run March 23-April 25, 2027 at The Sam at The Flea Theater.
Executive produced by Rashad V. Chambers, the show is described as follows: “Welcome to Escondido's, where karaoke happens 'Every Wednesday Night.' Following Jon and a quirky group of regulars who gather each week to escape their mundanity, we'll take you on a grooving and heartfelt journey to find courage in unexpected places. All it takes is just three minutes to chase that natural high, with or without the tequila..”
Zirilli (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, Wicked) will star. Additional casting is yet to be announced. Featuring music and lyrics by Jon D'Agostino and Michael August, with a book by Jon D'Agostino and additional book materials by Max Mondi, the production will be directed by Abingdon Theatre Company Artistic Director Chad Austin. Casting is by Karie Koppel.
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