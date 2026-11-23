NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Jackie Hoffman (“Only Murders in the Building,” Ryan Murphy's “Feud,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) will present her twisted retelling, co-written and directed by Michael Schiralli, where she is visited by three ghosts that rub her face in her past, present, and future.

This is a solo romp because no one else would dare to be in this. Totally Jewy and totally Jackie. Narrated by the spirit of the late Patrick Stewart. The performance will run Tuesday, December 22nd at 7:00PM.

Best known for her Emmy nominated role of 'Mamacita' from FX's “Feud: Betty and Joan,” Jackie was recently seen in in Paramount +'s "Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies" as Assistant Principal McGee, recurred in the SAG nominated cast of HULU's "Only Murders in the Building” and in Amazon's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

A staple on television, Hoffman's numerous credits include HBO Max's “And Just Like That,” Ryan Murphy's Netflix series “The Politician”, Spectrum's "The Bite", TruTV's “At Home With Amy Sedaris”, “Night Court,” The Other Two”, “Difficult People”, “Gilmore Girls”, “I Shudder”, “Girls”, “Six by Sondheim”, “The New Normal”, “The Good Wife", "Inside Amy Schumer", "Raising Hope", "Melissa and Joey", "On We Go", "30 Rock", "Starved", "Hope and Faith", "Curb Your Enthusiasm", "Strangers with Candy", "TV Funhouse", "Late Night with Conan O'Brien”, "Soulman" and "Cosby."

A distinguished voice actress, she has also appeared in the cartoons “Spidey And His Amazing Friends,” “Batman: Caped Crusader,” “High School USA," "Family Guy," "Dilbert", "PB & J Otter", and “Robots.”

In film, Hoffman has appeared in memorable roles in “Birdman”, “Kissing Jessica Stein”, “Shiva Baby”, “Decay”, “The Sitter”, “The Extra Man”, “How to Seduce Difficult Women”, “A Dirty Shame”, “Garden State”, “Legally Blonde II” and “Mo' Money”.

On Broadway, Hoffman has co-starred in “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”, “On The Town”, “The Addams Family”, “Xanadu” and “Hairspray”, for which she won a Theatre World Award.

Off-Broadway, Hoffman starred as 'Yente' in the critically acclaimed Yiddish production of “Fiddler on the Roof”. She starred as 'Princess Winifred' in the Transport Group's “Once Upon A Mattress”, and received a Drama League Award Nomination for her performance.

Her additional theater credits include “A Chanukah Charol”, “The Gingerbread House”, “Straightjacket”, “Incident at Cobbler's Knob” (Lincoln Center Theatre Festival) and “One Woman Shoe”. Hoffman has performed in regional theatre, as well in Chicago at The MUNY and The Sisters Rosensweig at The Globe Theatre.

She starred in six revues at The Second City Theatre in Chicago, where she won the Jeff Award for Best Actress. Her solo shows at Joe's Pub have received critical acclaim. They include “It's Over. Who Has Weed?”, “Themeless”, "The Kvetching Continues", "Jackie Five-Oh!", "Chanukah at Joe's Pub" (Bistro Award), "Scraping the Bottom" and "Jackie with a Z”. In 2009, Hoffman received the Mac Award for Best Female Stand Up.

The race is on for the Off-Broadway Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Costume Design Costume Design Best Costume Design (Off-Broadway) 1 Saawan Tiwari & Walking Legend Studios - BONE WARS The Players Theater 11% 2 Mikayla Carleo - YOU & ME A.R.T./New York 8% 3 Marlene Hamm - GOTTA DANCE Theater at St. Jean's 8% 4 Richard Gross - A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 7% 5 Emily Mustillo - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Nxt Generation Theatrics 6% Best Costume Design (Off-Off Broadway) 1 John Beltre - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT THE MUSICAL Gallery Players 10% 2 Adanne Spencer-Johnson - TWELFTH NIGHT Tier5 Theatre Company 9% 3 Amaya Gonzalez-Møllmann - HAND TO GOD Gallery Players 7% 4 Marc A. Hermann & Katie Concannon - DAMN YANKEES The Heights Players 7% 5 Cecilia Bracey - UNCOMMON WOMEN AND OTHERS OUT/PLAY at MCS Theatre 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming