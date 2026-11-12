Jack Cummings III and Carl Pasbjerg to be Honored at Transport Group 2027 Gala

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Transport Group's 2027 gala will honor Co-Founder, Artistic Director, and prolific Off-Broadway Director Jack Cummings III alongside five-time Tony Award-nominated Producer and General Manager Carl Pasbjerg with its Transporting American Theatre Award on Tuesday, April 13, at The Edison Ballroom, 240 West 47 Street.

The evening includes a cocktail party, seated dinner, performances, dessert reception, and silent and live auctions. The Transporting American Theatre Award recognizes significant contributions to the American Theatre. Last year's gala honored two-time Tony Award-winning director Michael Arden, Tony Award-winning designer Dane Laffrey, Co-Founder of Juniper Street Productions Hillary Blanken, and Co-Founder/President of PRG Scenic Technologies Fred Gallo (recipient of the 2020 Tony Honor for Excellence in the Theatre).

Jack Cummings III is Co-Founder and Artistic Director of Transport Group Theatre Company, where he conceives and leads the company's artistic vision and collaborates closely with artists throughout the development process. Over more than 30 years, he has created theatre centered on exploration, experimentation, and bold reimaginings of classic and contemporary works. Select Transport Group directing credits include Bus Stop, Summer and Smoke, Queen of the Mist, Strange Interlude, I Remember Mama, Almost, Maine, Our Town; Liza! at 80: A Celebration in Song and Dance and Follies in Concert at Carnegie Hall. He is a two-time Obie Award winner; five-time Drama Desk & Audelco Award nominee. He earned a BA from The College of William & Mary and an MFA in Directing from the University of Virginia.

Carl Pasbjerg is a five-time Tony Award-nominated and Olivier and Drama Desk Award-winning producer and general manager. He is Managing Partner of Alchemy Production Group, a theatrical management and production company, and President of One Viking Productions. Recent Broadway Production management and producing credits include: Beaches, Little Bear Ridge Road, Oedipus, Operation Mincemeat, Dead Outlaw, Redwood, Water For Elephants, Come From Away (Broadway, North American Tour, Toronto, West End, Australia), The Music Man starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, To Kill a Mockingbird starring Jeff Daniels, Melissa Etheridge – My Window, Rocktopia, Celebrity Autobiography, In Transit, Alton Brown – Eat Your Science, Doctor Zhivago, The Illusionists (2014-2019 Broadway Engagements), First Date, Memphis (Broadway, West End and North American Tour), A Christmas Story – The Musical, Donny & Marie – A Broadway Christmas, Guys and Dolls, Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein; London's West End: A Mirror; Off-Broadway's A Sign of The Times, Lucky Guy, and Jump; Touring Productions of Dirty Dancing, Rockin' Road To Dublin, Dee Snider's Rock and Roll Christmas Tale, Thomas the Tank Engine and Friends Live; Arrabal in Toronto and Magic Mike Live (US Tour, London, Berlin and Australia). Upcoming: Now You See Me, Blue Man Group – A Holiday Surprise, Magic Mike Live – New York, The Heart, 3 Summers of Lincoln, Mythic.

Carl has consulted on, developed, produced and managed many live stage productions in Las Vegas including productions of Magic Mike Live, Rock of Ages, Absinthe, Jersey Boys, Mat Franco – Magic Reinvented Nightly, Paul Zerdin – Mouthing Off, Thomas John – Celebrity Psychic Medium and Puppet Up.

Prior to starting his own companies, Carl was Senior Vice President of Theatrical Production at Clear Channel Entertainment/Live Nation and was the Executive Producer for the $35 Million production of The Phantom of the Opera at the Venetian Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, and shepherded their productions of Billy Crystal's 700 Sundays and Lennon on Broadway.

Other prior Broadway producing and management credits include: Hollywood Arms, Judgment at Nuremberg, The Ride Down Mt. Morgan starring Patrick Stewart, The Herbal Bed, Taking Sides starring Ed Harris, The Gershwins' Fascinating Rhythm, Jekyll & Hyde, Steel Pier, and Victor/Victoria starring Julie Andrews; Off-Broadway: Addicted…a comedy of substance; Tours: Cabaret starring Teri Hatcher, South Pacific starring Robert Goulet, Cover Girls, Dora The Explorer Live, Blue's Clues Live, Scooby Doo Live, Rocket Power Live, Master Class, My Fair Lady, and Delirium with Cirque du Soleil. He is a Lifetime Member of the Broadway League, and a board member of The Storm Theatre and UP Theater Company.

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