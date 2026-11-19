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Jamie Allan's Amaze will extend for a fifth time, with performances available now through May 31, 2027, at New World Stages in New York City. Amaze won a 2026 Drama Desk for Outstanding Puppetry. The production also recouped its initial investment after 37 weeks Off-Broadway, and in July 2026, the show surpassed one year at New World Stages.

Jamie Allan's theatrical storytelling lies at the heart of Amaze, where high-tech wizardry elevates the art of magic and illusion. Earlier this month, Allan received the Maskelyne Award from The Magic Circle, one of the UK's highest honors in magic. The award recognizes outstanding service to British magic and places Allan among an esteemed roster of past recipients, including David Nixon, Paul Daniels, Wayne Dobson, David Berglas, Dynamo and Andy Nyman.

Jamie Allan has sold millions of dollars in tickets worldwide and broken box office records. He debuted his iMagician act on British television in 1995 as a teenager. Since then, Allan has incorporated a range of technologies into his illusions, including holograms, lasers, 3D video mapping, and interactive media.

The creative team is comprised of co-creators Jamie Allan and Tommy Bond, featured artist Natalia Love, director Jonathan Goodwin, Richard Young (Illusion Director), and Damien Stanton (Set Designer). It is produced by Corey Ross, executive producer is Steve Sterling, creative consultant and alternate lead is Harry De Cruz, senior creative designer is Clare Nordbruch, Greg Frewin is Illusion Production Manager, Creature Effects are by Axtell Expressions, Graphic Design & Photography are by Ingenious Design UK, and Illusion Fabrication is by Adam Topham, Greg Frewin, and Willie Kennedy.

Amaze is recommended for ages 6 to 106, and the show runs 2 hours and 15 minutes with one intermission. Harry De Cruz will perform in place of Jamie Allan at select performances.

The race is on for the Off-Broadway Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Costume Design Costume Design Best Costume Design (Off-Broadway) 1 Mikayla Carleo - YOU & ME A.R.T./New York 11% 2 Saawan Tiwari & Walking Legend Studios - BONE WARS The Players Theater 11% 3 Marlene Hamm - GOTTA DANCE Theater at St. Jean's 9% 4 Richard Gross - A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 8% 5 Emily Mustillo - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Nxt Generation Theatrics 7% Best Costume Design (Off-Off Broadway) 1 Adanne Spencer-Johnson - TWELFTH NIGHT Tier5 Theatre Company 10% 2 Marc A. Hermann & Katie Concannon - DAMN YANKEES The Heights Players 9% 3 Amaya Gonzalez-Møllmann - HAND TO GOD Gallery Players 9% 4 John Beltre - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT THE MUSICAL Gallery Players 9% 5 Chris Godshall - SHE KILLS MONSTERS The Secret Theatre 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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