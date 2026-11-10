Irish Arts Center Raises Record $3.9 Million at Spirit of Ireland Gala Honoring Jessie Buckley

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Irish Arts Center recently honored Academy Award, Golden Globe, Actor Award, BAFTA, and Critics' Choice Award winning actress and singer Jessie Buckley at their 2026 Spirit of Ireland Gala, the most successful in the organization's history. Buckley and philanthropists Megan and Larry Foley each received Spirit of Ireland Awards, and IAC supporter and Board member Bob McCann was presented with the inaugural Loretta Brennan Glucksman Award. The party raised $3.9 million in a landmark moment for the organization, as it readies to commence construction in early 2027 to complete its two-building campus. The Gala, hosted by Executive Director Aidan Connolly and Vice Chair Pauline Turley, was also the last under the leadership of Connolly, who will conclude his transformative twenty-year tenure in July 2027.

In a glimpse of the arresting artistry that fills IAC's expanding spaces, Sean Kiely and Friends opened the event at Pier 60 with their spirited folk music during cocktails (and played again later in the night, at the after party). Midway through the ceremony, the audience was magnetized by siblings Seamus and Caoimhe Uí Fhlatharta—the 2024 RTE Folk Award for 'Best Emerging Artists' recipients acclaimed for their sean-nós singing and unique arrangements—as they played a set that ranged from a stirring cover of The Beatles' “Blackbird” to soaring harp.

Grammy Award-winning composer and former Spirit of Ireland honoree Bill Whelan brought the duo to IAC's attention over a decade ago when they were teenagers, and introduced them at the Gala.

Born in Killarney, honoree Jessie Buckley broke out as one of today's most exciting actresses in 2018 with her first starring role in Beast and her BAFTA-nominated performance in Wild Rose. She has since given commanding performances in The Lost Daughter (for which she received an Oscar nomination), Sarah Polley's Women Talking, Charlie Kaufman's I'm Thinking Of Ending Things, Alex Garland's Men, and more. Onstage, she won the Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her performance as Sally Bowles in the West End production of Cabaret, opposite Eddie Redmayne. Then in 2025, her heartbreaking and tremendously powerful embodiment of Agnes Shakespeare in Chloé Zhao's Hamnet earned her the Academy Award for Best Actress—the first in the category ever won by an Irish actress.

Throughout her career, Buckley has spoken with pride about how the profound cultural legacies of Ireland have informed her work. She accepted the Spirit of Ireland Award—which in recent years has been given to other luminaries like Conan O'Brien, Meryl Streep, and Stephen Colbert—from Academy Award-nominated actor and IAC Honorary Chair (and Honorary Gala Co-Chair) Liam Neeson. She said, “My dad is so chuffed that Michael Collins is giving me an award. I've really gone up in his estimation in the award circuit thanks to you tonight.”

The actress, who has lived in London for the past 20 years, recalled a recent trip to Ballydehob in West Cork with her family. She described, “They put on this amazing Halloween parade and it was so beautiful to be able to show [my one-year-old daughter] the country that I grew up in. They had made these amazing handmade masks of giants and papier-mâché dogs and human bodies, and they all were guiding us to this field to mark the ritual of Samhain. There was a little kid right at the front and with every ounce of his body he was shushing the crowd because the spirits were coming; for real, the spirits were coming. Hearing that little kid in that moment recognize that the veil of the imagination and the veil of reality are so slight is something that I feel so grateful to know in my bones as an Irish artist. It's traveled with me in so many mediums, whether that's in theater or film or music, or even telling my own daughter stories. It reminded me of the richness that I grew up around in Ireland and how essential storytelling is to our culture and our communities, how it shapes us in relationship to the worlds that we walk out into. It's built me to be what I am and what I'm becoming as an artist.”

Megan and Larry Foley received their Spirit of Ireland award from another couple deeply embedded in the Irish Arts Center family, Kate and Bob Devlin. Larry Foley said, “ Megan and I are thrilled to be honored tonight, along with the fabulously talented Jessie Buckley. Neither Megan nor I can sing or dance, though we know how to be Irish. Megan and I became involved in the Irish Arts Center when our friends, the Devlins, introduced us to the project. It was an easy sell: Our Irish culture needed a proper home here in New York City. It's gratifying to say 'mission accomplished.'”

This year, IAC introduced the Loretta Brennan Glucksman Award for philanthropic leadership, which was presented to Bob McCann by Glucksman herself. Accepting the award, McCann described having Glucksman (a beloved longtime IAC board member) as “a friend and mentor for 25 years” as one of the “blessings” in his life.

IAC celebrated the monumental first five years in the organization's $60 million state-of-the-art new building at 726 11th Avenue—which was Phase One of an eventual two-building complex. Now, as Connolly told the cheering crowd, “Two weeks ago, we announced that we have raised more than $40 million from New York City, New York State, the Irish government and private donors to fully fund the Phase Two redevelopment of our original 51st Street home. This means that together we have delivered a fully funded $100 million new Irish Arts Center campus for future generations—a multidisciplinary cultural bridge between modern Ireland and New York City that is sturdy and panoramic.”

Connolly added “It has truly been the honor of my professional life to envision and deliver a new Irish Arts Center with you all over these two decades. To sustain our standard of excellence, and deliver the range of work for emerging and established artists and keep it accessible for the hundreds of thousands of artists and audiences we serve, we rely on nights like tonight, and on the faith and fidelity of this family.”

Connolly also celebrated his two-decade collaboration with “the legend” Pauline Turley—calling their work together “the greatest partnership of [his career].” Turley, who will celebrate 30 years with the organization next year, emphasized the Gala is “laying the foundation for artists for the next 50 years.” She said, “As many of you know, I had a second baby girl last year at 51. Now being mom to a four-year-old and a one-year-old has made me even more reflective and passionate about the need to have access to authentic Irish culture right here in our beautiful city. If we, in this room, don't keep our culture alive and thriving for future generations, no one's gonna do it for us. I'm honored to see so many people who've been with us since the very start, so many brilliant people who understand that It's not only important to invest in our culture, but it is essential if we are to fully realize who we are as a people.”

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