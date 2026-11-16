Interview: Martin Moran Finds Healing Through Theater in OTHER BODIES

NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Poster art for OTHER BODIES.

Image courtesy of The Barrow Group.

According to Broadway veteran Martin Moran, theater is more than entertainment. It is medicine for a world increasingly starved of human connection. “I feel grateful for anyone who’s supporting theater’s medicine in the world, in a world that’s craving intimacy,” Moran shares.

That belief sits at the heart of OTHER BODIES, his newest autobiographical solo play, beginning performances November 19 at The Barrow Group Performing Arts Center. The production reunites Moran with longtime director Seth Barrish and completes a trilogy that has explored the complexities of being human for more than two decades.

For Moran, whose Broadway credits include WICKED, SPAMLOT, TITANIC, and FUNNY GIRL, the new work emerged from the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the play’s ambitions extend beyond that unprecedented moment. “It’s more a meditation on separation and togetherness as a community,” Moran explains. “And there’s a really queer-forward thread.”

The pandemic prompted Moran to reconsider his understanding of identity, particularly as the murder of George Floyd exposed longstanding racial inequalities. “I’ve spent a lot of my life struggling with my own otherness as a queer person,” he recalls. “And the pandemic woke me up deeply to other kinds of otherness in a deep way, particularly in reference to the murder of George Floyd.”

That awakening challenged Moran to examine his upbringing, cultural conditioning, and the privileges that had shaped his worldview. The resulting play explores the complicated relationship between individual experiences and collective humanity. “It’s a direct address autobiography from my heart,” he says, describing a work that examines how people can acknowledge their differences while recognizing their shared vulnerability.

OTHER BODIES follows Moran’s OBIE Award-winning THE TRICKY PART and Lucille Lortel Award-winning ALL THE RAGE. Although each production explores different experiences, Moran recognizes a common philosophical inquiry connecting the three. “I think what’s evolved is my understanding of how the plays are not about me,” he explains. “They’re coming from me, but each play is deepened through the inquiry of what makes us human.”

Throughout these works, Moran has grappled with humanity’s capacity for both cruelty and compassion. His understanding of those contradictions has deepened with age. “These ideas of forgiveness, mercy, and grace—I guess I’m ever the recovering Catholic kid—but these things live and breathe at the center of each piece.”

Interestingly, Moran credits Barrish with recognizing the relationship between the plays before he did. Their creative partnership began more than two decades ago when THE TRICKY PART was developed at The Barrow Group. “Seth and I have grown to know each other so much more deeply,” Moran reflects. “And the thing that he’s extremely good at too is that he makes a safe container to deeply explore personal material.”

That trust has allowed the collaborators to navigate difficult memories while maintaining the theatrical structure necessary to engage audiences. “I know in my bones that the universe sent me a collaborator,” Moran says. “Someone whose soul I understand, and I feel he understands my soul and what I’m wanting to convey in the piece.”

Their process also requires knowing what to leave behind. While Moran’s earlier solo plays eventually became books, translating personal experiences into a 75-minute production demands careful consideration. “Certain memories fall away, certain stories fall away because they’re not serving the through line,” he explains. “What you leave out tells as much as what you put in.”

Despite the weighty subject matter, Moran insists that humor remains essential to his storytelling. Rather than diminishing difficult experiences, laughter creates opportunities for audiences to engage with uncomfortable truths. “Humor is a way of feeling safe. It’s a way of me feeling safe,” he reveals. “And humor is essential for that sense of we’re in good hands, we’re okay together.”

Martin Moran.

Image courtesy of The Barrow Group.

Moran’s experience in Broadway musicals has also informed his autobiographical performances. Although inhabiting fictional characters differs from sharing his own history, he believes the disciplines strengthen one another. “There’s a different kind of vulnerability, and I think a different kind of skill with the nakedness of a solo piece,” he observes.

“I feel like once I started writing my solo plays, I was able to go deeper into the humanity of characters I embodied because I got in touch with so much more of my own humanity writing my solo shows,” he adds.

Returning to The Barrow Group brings another layer of significance. Beyond its history with his trilogy, the theater represents an artistic environment where Moran feels encouraged to take creative risks. “I feel it’s home in that I feel safe enough to tell the stories that are asking to be told,” he says.

Ultimately, Moran hopes OTHER BODIES encourages audiences to rediscover the possibilities of gathering together, particularly when political and cultural divisions threaten meaningful dialogue. “There’s such a memory in my body and our bodies of when we could not gather,” he reflects. “And I think my hope is that there’s something healing about gathering and laughing together, gathering and breathing together, and gathering and opening up to the possibility of upping our empathy for those who walk other paths than we do.”

Asked whether he is more hopeful or skeptical about humanity’s ability to understand one another, Moran doesn't hesitate. “I am more hopeful. And I think the thing that I try to remember is that so much of the undercurrent of kindness and so much of the gene of coexistence that’s in us creates a profound understanding that we really do either sink or swim together.”

He points to the countless people whose everyday acts of kindness rarely attract attention. “And I think somewhere in us there are a gazillion more humankind gardeners, teachers, and quiet people doing quiet things in the world. More than there are gangsters like Elon Musk and the others who shall not be named, who are insane with greed.”

“There’s a quiet faith, a quiet hope that consciousness is moving in a healing direction in ways we can’t know and understand,” he concludes. “So I have that hope. I have that faith.”

OTHER BODIES begins performances November 19, opens November 23, and runs through December 20 at The Barrow Group Performing Arts Center (520 8th Avenue, 9th Floor).

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone