IndieChina Film Festival, Arias With a Twist and More Join HERE Arts Center 2026-27 Season

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HERE Arts Center has revealed additional programming for their 2026-27 season which will feature an expansive array of artists, projects, and artistic forms - from independent films, to live virtual reality, to experimental opera.

Additional events in November will include the IndieChina Film Festival 2026 from November 10-15, featuring screenings of films by independent Asian artists, and a FREE event with Write It Out! to commemorate World Aid's Day on Monday, November 30 from 7-9pm, featuring 10-minute plays by writers living with HIV.

Additional December programming includes the return of Staging Pride, National Queer Theater's free afterschool theater program for queer and trans teens in NYC on December 16. Plus, the downtown cult classic Arias With a Twist has extended by popular demand through December 20.

January at HERE features Sheherazaad's ādat, the story of a young Sikh-American woman's life-altering catfishing compulsion in the early days of social media; the return of Kristin Marting and Kamala Sankaram's 2019 hit Looking at You, an immersive tech opera about surveillance capitalism and the erosion of individual privacy in a digitized world; The Harmf, a virtual reality adaption of a Chekhov one-act written and performed by Kevin Laibson; and The Black Monk, an adaptation of a Chekhov short story by Egor Trukhin about a brilliant young philosopher who begins to experience delusions of grandeur and encounters seven different versions of himself.

'We've been referring to January as 'Tech-ov,' which... we know is a terrible pun,' said HERE's Co-Directors. 'But Anton Chekhov often wrote hilariously complex characters with unfulfilled dreams and failed ideals, and it so happens that all four projects we're hosting in January, whether actual Chekhov adaptations or commentaries on the rise of new technologies (or both!), offer incisive perspectives on the limits of our contemporary dreams of human flourishing.'

February will feature a special Valentine's Day edition of the popular Puppet Parlor, curated and hosted by Basil Twist, Artistic Director of the Dream Music Puppetry program at HERE.

HERE's 2027 programming continues in March with the World Premiere of SEE/UNSEE, a queer folk song cycle by acclaimed musician Lila Blue that conjures a ritual for grief from the work and life of Hilma af Klint; and Trixie Ndanu Kioko and Jeremy J. Kamps' Skin to Skin: Triptych of an American Epidemic, a new play about birthing while Black in America.

April brings Puppetopia 2027, a two-week celebration of puppetry curated by HERE's Dream Music Puppetry team, featuring the World Premiere of Ash Winkfield's WATER WALKER, an object movement and shadow puppetry piece following the journey of one man as he tries to make his way home after being stolen from the shores of Africa. Puppetopia also includes premieres of Tau Bennett's Medicine Men, a 'gorgeously grotesque' three-piece band of creature creations, and Kalan Sharrad and Ron Shalom's The Epic of Gilgamesh, a megalithic puppet opera retelling the world's 'first story' of hidden queer love, civilizational lust for immortality, the origin of patriarchy, and ecological catastrophe.

HERE's season continues in May with the World Premiere of Marie Lloyd Paspe's Stone Belly, a dance-theater performance centering the resilient mythology of babaylans and teachings of indigenous land-based healers from the Philippines, incorporating explosive choreography, expansive original live music, poetic narrative, and intergenerational community gatherings.

Also in May for one weekend only: 'No Room for Exceptions,' the 7th Biennial Singapore Literature Festival, co-produced by Singapore Unbound and Pink Fang.

Finally, HERE Arts Center will celebrate this wonder-filled season at its annual Gala on Monday, June 7.

Choose Savings

Enthusiastic audiences can save big when they plan their Spring with HERE. Our new Flex Passes provide savings of 15% and 20% when buying tickets to 3 or 5 shows, respectively. Give yourself something to look forward to every month through July, and introduce yourself to some of the most exciting work now happening in live performance. With a HERE Flex Pass, you'll have your pick of the best HERE has to offer, at the best discount we've got to offer.

Choose HERE

For $9 a month, HEREsocial makes HERE's downtown home your clubhouse. Members receive discounted tickets to every performance, a dollar off every drink at the bar, early access to HERE's community updates, and invitations to special events, openings, and parties throughout the season. No membership required to feel at home: HERE's lobby is open during regular business hours with expanded cafe offerings, a living room for the neighborhood's funkiest, most offbeat, most genuinely avant-garde community. HEREsocial just makes it official.

Choose Impact

For those ready to support HERE more robustly, HERE's donor membership program offers a direct way to sustain the daily operations and annual programming that make the work possible. Every donor level includes meaningful ways to connect with that work like discounted tickets, exclusive event invitations, and more.

2026-2027 LINEUP

ādat

HERE Hosts

Written & Performed by Sheherazaad, Directed by Liz Peterson

Co-presented by Brooklyn Raga Massive's Ragini Festival

January 11-16

ādat is a psyyyych-mu$$$>cal concerning a young woman's life-altering catfishing compulsion. Written, composed and performed by recording artist Sheherazaad, and directed by Liz Peterson, ādat examines internet dystopia as a fast means towards self-invention, and diasporic d😉😅msday. Set against the backdrop of Sikh-American life in the Bay Area during early social media, ādat delves into corrupted 'motherland' nostalgia, addiction, and romantic hyper projection.

Looking at You

HERE Hosts

Music by Kamala Sankaram, Book and lyrics by Rob Handel, Developed with and Directed by Kristin Marting

A FlyRail Studios production in association with Experiments in Opera

January 15-23

In this techno-noir thriller from the composer of The Many Deaths of Laila Starr, everybody comes to Rix, the company where AI has been placed in charge of global surveillance. An immersive music-theatre experience. Originally premiered in 2019 at HERE as a co-production of HERE and Opera on Tap (a FlyRail, Inc. brand), in association with Experiments in Opera.

THE HARMNF

HERE Hosts

Written & Performed by Kevin Laibson

Produced by Agile Lens

January 21-24

Performed live in the Dorothy B. Williams theater and simultaneously broadcast into virtual reality for a remote audience, The Harmnf finds Kevin (as a robot) Laibson armed with a VR headset, a temperamental slide deck, and several years of questionable decisions as he attempts to explain what went wrong. What follows is a funny, increasingly personal exploration of technology, creativity, isolation, and what it actually means to share space and ideas with other people. The Harmnf is Laibson's adaptation of Anton Chekhov's The Harmfulness of Tobacco and a lecture about his failed attempt to direct a virtual production of that same play using only AI collaborators, including a synthetic actor in the starring role. Produced by Agile Lens, The Harmnf uses the Stage Presence VR platform live on stage, with Kevin's character operating a headset in real time in front of the audience.

The Black Monk

HERE Hosts

Directed by Egor Trukhin

January 28-February 14

A bold new adaptation of Anton Chekhov's short story The Black Monk by Egor Trukhin, an internationally acclaimed theater director whose work has been presented in 17 countries, tells the story of Andrei Kovrin, a brilliant young philosopher who begins to experience delusions of grandeur and encounters seven different versions of himself. At first, their presence makes his life brighter, more exciting, and full of happiness. But as each of them begins to claim to be the real Andrei Kovrin, the harmony between them slowly collapses, and what once brought him extraordinary happiness begins to destroy his life. It is a story about talent that first becomes a source of happiness, and then of self-destruction.

Puppet Parlor

HERE Produces

Curated & Hosted by Basil Twist

February 14

Dream Music Puppetry's annual celebration of new puppetry gems sure to be seasonal yet always saucy!

SEE/UNSEE

HERE Produces

Written and Composed by Lila Blue, Directed and Developed by Jillian Jetton

February 22-March 21

In an evening of music and storytelling, Lila Blue and their eight-piece band commune with the work and imagined life of artist Hilma af Klint. Surfacing where Blue's life overlaps with that of the painter - in queerness, in love, and in loss - SEE/UNSEE invites you to delve into the alchemical waters of ecstatic creation.

SKIN TO SKIN: Triptych of an American Epidemic

HERE Hosts

Written by Trixie Ndanu Kioko & Jermey J. Kamps, Directed by Rosalyn Coleman Williams

Produced by Houses on the Moon Theater Company

March 11-28

Award-winning playwright Jeremy J. Kamps and Certified Nurse Midwife and birth justice advocate Trixie Ndanu Kioko developed SKIN TO SKIN over three years of creative storytelling workshops with Black mothers and midwives. The play follows three women's journeys through pregnancy, labor, and delivery, confronting systemic healthcare inequities through sharp humor and deeply personal narratives of survival, bodily autonomy, and maternal joy. Directed by Rosalyn Coleman Williams and featuring integrated film and digital media produced by Redwall Productions, SKIN TO SKIN proves that statistics become impossible to ignore when they become stories.

Puppetopia 2027

HERE Produces

Curated by Barbara Busackino & Basil Twist

April 7-18, 2027

A springtime review of HERE's puppetry state of mind; Dream Music's annual celebration of imagination, possibility, exciting techniques and community creation. Featuring the World Premiere of WATER WALKER by Ash Winkfield, Medicine Men by Tau Bennett, and The Epic of Gilgamesh by Kalan Sherrard and Ron Shalom.

STONE BELLY

HERE Produces

Created, choreographed, written, and co-composed by Marie Lloyd Paspe

Music composed and performed live by treya lam and Sugar Vendil

May 20-29

STONE BELLY is a dance-theater performance centering the resilient mythology of babaylans and teachings of indigenous land-based healers from the Philippines. Babaylans are pre-colonial women and trans matriarchal shamanic healers whose traditions still persist today, called by different names. Based on Visayan legend, Spanish colonizers cut our babaylans' bodies and fed them to the crocodiles. In their bellies, the babaylan spirit survived.

STONE BELLY re-imagines this myth, telling the story of BABAE - fragments of neither mother, grandmother, nor daughter - stuck inside the crocodile belly. They cross-contaminate timelines through debris of fascia, memories, and typhoons, engulfing the gaps that separate BABAE from their fragments. The work incorporates explosive choreography, expansive original live music, poetic narrative, and intergenerational community gatherings within an installation of handwoven netting and discarded packaging paper.

'No Room for Exceptions,' the 7th Biennial Singapore Literature Festival

HERE Hosts

Co-Produced by Singapore Unbound and Pink Fang

May 2027

The Singapore Literature Festival in NYC returns with a provocative spotlight on pioneering theater-maker Kuo Pao Kun (1939-2002) and the themes of death, detention, and democracy in his work. Kuo's seminal play The Coffin Is Too Big for the Hole receives its NYC premiere in a double-bill workshop presentation with pictures for wolves, a commissioned artistic response to Kuo's play by reid tang, a Singaporean playwright based in NYC. The performances will be directed by Pink Fang's Artistic Director of New Work Mei Ann Teo. A multi-disciplinary symposium, consisting of writers, artists, designers, geographers, prison abolition advocates, and environmental defenders, opening with a performance lecture by scholar-artist Zihan Loo on Kuo's play '0Zero01,' draws out the contemporary implications and relevance of Kuo's work and activates the audience for engagement with the world.

HERE Annual Gala

June 7 at Venue TBA

Performance Lab

Throughout the year

An experimental playground for interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary artists that builds upon HARP's commissioning model to create opportunities to develop and share new work.

New and Ongoing Partnerships

Throughout the year

With Write it Out!, First Nations Performing Arts, National Queer Theater, and University Settlement Performance Project.

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