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Soho Rep will offer a 99¢ rush program, accessible performances, and post-show programming for DJ Hills's Horsegirl & Cowdaddy, directed by Adil Mansoor. A world premiere co-production with The Wilma Theater, where performances took place September 22–October 4, the play runs February 23–March 21, 2027, with an official opening on March 8, in the Peter Jay Sharp Theater at Playwrights Horizons.

Horsegirl, a trans woman in her thirties, lives a life of easy routine alongside her father, Cowdaddy, in rural Pennsylvania. When she falls for Bethel, a Teach for America fellow who just rolled into town, their relationship sparks a fantastical metamorphosis. Through wry humor and queer desire, Horsegirl & Cowdaddy explores the joy of finding freedom in your own backyard.

The cast features Lindsay Smiling (Cowdaddy), who recently became the sole Artistic Director of the Wilma and has been attached to the play through its development; Samora de la Brisa (Horsegirl), who previously appeared at Soho Rep in Notes on Killing Seven Oversight, Management and Economic Stability Board Members; and Ni-Ni (Bethel), for whom Horsegirl & Cowdaddy is their second professional production, following their Off-Broadway debut in NAATCO's Isabel.

The race is on for the Off-Broadway Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Costume Design Costume Design Best Costume Design (Off-Broadway) 1 Saawan Tiwari & Walking Legend Studios - BONE WARS The Players Theater 11% 2 Mikayla Carleo - YOU & ME A.R.T./New York 8% 3 Marlene Hamm - GOTTA DANCE Theater at St. Jean's 7% 4 Richard Gross - A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 6% 5 Emily Mustillo - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Nxt Generation Theatrics 6% Best Costume Design (Off-Off Broadway) 1 John Beltre - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT THE MUSICAL Gallery Players 11% 2 Adanne Spencer-Johnson - TWELFTH NIGHT Tier5 Theatre Company 9% 3 Amaya Gonzalez-Møllmann - HAND TO GOD Gallery Players 7% 4 Marc A. Hermann & Katie Concannon - DAMN YANKEES The Heights Players 6% 5 Cecilia Bracey - UNCOMMON WOMEN AND OTHERS OUT/PLAY at MCS Theatre 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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Related Stories 1 DJ Hills' HORSEGIRL & COWDADDY is Coming to Soho Rep

Soho Rep will kick off 2027 with the world premiere production of DJ Hills's Horsegirl & Cowdaddy, directed by Adil Mansoor. Horsegirl, a trans woman in her thirties, lives a life of easy routine alongside her father, Cowdaddy, in rural Pennsylvania.