HORSEGIRL & COWDADDY to Offer 99¢ Rush Tickets & Accessible Performances at Soho Rep
Find out how to get discounted tickets to HORSEGIRL & COWDADDY.
Soho Rep will offer a 99¢ rush program, accessible performances, and post-show programming for DJ Hills's Horsegirl & Cowdaddy, directed by Adil Mansoor. A world premiere co-production with The Wilma Theater, where performances took place September 22–October 4, the play runs February 23–March 21, 2027, with an official opening on March 8, in the Peter Jay Sharp Theater at Playwrights Horizons.
Horsegirl, a trans woman in her thirties, lives a life of easy routine alongside her father, Cowdaddy, in rural Pennsylvania. When she falls for Bethel, a Teach for America fellow who just rolled into town, their relationship sparks a fantastical metamorphosis. Through wry humor and queer desire, Horsegirl & Cowdaddy explores the joy of finding freedom in your own backyard.
The cast features Lindsay Smiling (Cowdaddy), who recently became the sole Artistic Director of the Wilma and has been attached to the play through its development; Samora de la Brisa (Horsegirl), who previously appeared at Soho Rep in Notes on Killing Seven Oversight, Management and Economic Stability Board Members; and Ni-Ni (Bethel), for whom Horsegirl & Cowdaddy is their second professional production, following their Off-Broadway debut in NAATCO's Isabel.
The creative team brings Horsegirl & Cowdaddy's expressive landscape to life through handcrafted design elements. The team includes Lane LaVonne (Assistant Director), Jian Jung (Set Designer), Kate McGee (Lighting Designer), Rebecca Kanach (Costume Designer), Johnny Gasper (Sound Designer), and Leo Mock (Intimacy Coordinator and Dramaturg). The production team also includes Lay Hoon Tan (Production Manager) and Jo Fernandez (Stage Manager).
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