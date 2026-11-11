HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY Cast Album Released on CD

NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody original cast album has been released as a CD and is now available to purchase in person at The Culture Club.

The album features the original Off-Broadway cast including Jay Armstrong Johnson as 'Ilya Rozanov' and Jimin Moon as 'Shane Hollander,' with Ryann Redmond, Cherry Torres, Ryan Duncan, Shelby Acosta and Daniel Brackett rounding out the ensemble. The cast recording was released digitally on September 18 and debuted at #1 on the iTunes Soundtrack Charts. Copies are also available at www.CenterStageRecords.com and are now available for pre-order on Amazon.

The album is produced by Lloyd Kikoler, co-produced by Dylan MarcAurele and Mateo Chavez Lewis, Executive Produced by Alan Kliffer, Christian Palomares and Sean Nyberg and is released by Center Stage Records.

Originally scheduled as an 8-week run, the production has recouped and been extended three times and is playing Off-Broadway at The Culture Club through Sunday, January 17. Read the reviews!

Inspired by the hit show about hockey, Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody follows starry-eyed golden boy Shane Hollander on his journey from power center to power bottom.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming