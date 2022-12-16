Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards
Give the Gift of Broadway In Time For Holiday Delivery From The BroadwayWorld Theatre Shop

Give the Gift of Broadway In Time For Holiday Delivery From The BroadwayWorld Theatre Shop

Order by December 19 to receive your order before the holidays when you select two-day shipping.

Dec. 16, 2022  

Give the gift of Broadway this holiday season with our new and popular Broadway merch from BroadwayWorld's theatre shop!

Plus, order by December 19 to receive your order before the holidays when you select two-day shipping.

Shop the Some Like It Hot Thirsty Mug, the A Beautiful Noise Unisex So Good Hoodie, the Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish Oy Vey Pin, the Beetlejuice Recently Deceased Notebook, and more at our theatre shop.

Shop now!

Some Like It Hot Thirsty MugThirty Mug

Pour something good into this mug featuring "What Are You Thirsty For?" from the show!

Buy Now»

Some Like It Hot Sugar Enamel PinSugar Enamel Pin

Take a little Sugar with you with this enamel pin featuring the lead character!

Buy Now»

Some Like It Hot Logo Enamel PinSome Like It Hot Logo Enamel

"Some like it hot and that ain't bad!" Take your new favorite musical wherever you go with this enamel pin featuring the show's logo.

Buy Now»

A Beautiful Noise Unisex Logo Jean JacketUnisex Logo Jean Jacket

Be "forever in blue jean" with this denim jacket with the show's logo on the back panel. It also features a 4" patch on the front chest.

Buy Now»

A Beautiful Noise Unisex So Good HoodieUnisex So Good Hoodie

Good times will never feel so good in this heather grey zip hoodie eaturing the show's title and title and lyrics of the hit song, "Sweet Caroline."

Buy Now»

On the Rocks TumblerA Beautiful Noise On the Rocks Tumbler

This 12oz gold stainless steel double-wall tumbler features the song title, "Love On The Rocks."

Buy Now»

The Music Man Suitcase ToteThe Music Man Suitcase Tote Bag

Whatayatalk? This natural cotton tote is made to look like Professor Harold Hill's suitcase.

Buy Now»

Women's Fitted Showtime Raglan from Beetlejuice

Beetlejuice Women's Fitted Showtime Raglan

This women's three-quarter sleeve fitted raglan tee features an It's Showtime text design on the front and the show's logo on the back.

Buy Now»

Beetlejuice Day-O Face Mask from Beetlejuice

Beetlejuice Day-O Face Mask

Take Beetlejuice with you wherever you go with this 3-layer mask featuring bananas and your favorite song title.

Buy Now»

Recently Deceased Notebook from BeetlejuiceBeetlejuice Recently Deceased Notebook

Write it all down in your new Beetlejuice journal featuring a "Handbook for the Recently Deceased" design.

Buy Now»

Organic Limits Track JacketWicked Organic Limits Track Jacket

Show your love for Wicked The Musical with this handsome Organic Limits Track Jacket. Featuring a black and green design, with 'Wicked' across the front chest and "I'm Through Accepting Limits" on the back.

Buy Now»

Unisex Defy Gravity Long Sleeve TeeWicked Defy Gravity Long Sleeve Tee

Get inspired to defy gravity in your own life with this Wicked 15th Anniversary Deft Gravity long sleeve shirt.

Buy Now»

Wizard Head OrnamentWicked Wizard Head Ornament

Whether it's the holiday season or Christmas in July, The Wizard of Oz ornament is a "Wonderful" addition to your holiday tree.

Buy Now»

Hadestown Red Flower Enamel PinHadestown Red Flower Enamel Pin

Remember fields of flowers with this Hadestown red flower enamel pin! The red flower is both the symbol of love and the iconic image for this Tony awarding-winning musical.

Buy Now»

Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish Shayna Punim CompactFiddler On The Roof In Yidish Shaya Punim Compact

Look at your "pretty face" in this round compact with 2 standard mirrors featuring "Shayna Punim" and "Fiddler on the Roof" in Yiddish logo on Navy background on front.

Buy Now»

Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish Oy Vey PinFiddler On The Roof In Oy Vey Pin

Oy vey! Take home this Fiddler On The Roof enamel pin featuring the yiddish phrase.

Buy Now»

Fiddler On The Roof In Yiddish Sunrise Sunset MugFiddler on the Roof in Yiddish Sunrise Sunset Mug

11 oz, microwave and top rack dishwasher safe black ceramic mug. Featuring "Fiddler on the Roof" in Yiddish logo, and "Sunrise Sunset" lyric image.

Buy Now»

Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish Schlepper ToteFiddler On The Roof In Yiddish Schlepper Tote

Black cotton canvas tote featuring Fiddler On The Roof in Yiddish logo and "Schlepper" phrase with 20" self-fabric handles. Dimensions: 15"W x 16"H x 3"D.

Buy Now»

Visit the theatre shop here!



BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


Related Stories
VIDEO: Watch SOME LIKE IT HOT Cast Perform You Can’t Have Me on GMA Photo
VIDEO: Watch SOME LIKE IT HOT Cast Perform 'You Can’t Have Me' on GMA
This morning, J. Harrison Ghee, Christian Borle, and the cast of Some Like It Hot appeared on Good Morning America to perform 'You Can't Have Me.' The musical features a book by Matthew López (The Inheritance) & Amber Ruffin ('The Amber Ruffin Show'), music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman (Hairspray). Watch the video now!
VIDEO: Listen to Mariah Carey Make Pre-Show Announcement at SOME LIKE IT HOT Photo
VIDEO: Listen to Mariah Carey Make Pre-Show Announcement at SOME LIKE IT HOT
Mariah Carey has a special cameo in the new Broadway musical, Some Like It Hot! The popstar, who was revealed to be a producer on the musical, also recorded the pre-show announcement, which plays for the audience before every show. Check out a video here!
VIDEO: Amber Ruffin Discusses Rewriting SOME LIKE IT HOT on THE VIEW Photo
VIDEO: Amber Ruffin Discusses Rewriting SOME LIKE IT HOT on THE VIEW
Amber Ruffin appeared on The View this morning to discuss making her Broadway debut co-writing the book of Some Like It Hot. Ruffin discuss what it was like to update the original film's story for modern audiences. Ruffin also discussed the rave reviews that the production received and more. Watch the new video interview now!
Photos: SOME LIKE IT HOT Cast Strikes a Pose on Opening Night Photo
Photos: SOME LIKE IT HOT Cast Strikes a Pose on Opening Night
Broadway's new musical comedy Some Like It Hot has officially opened at the Shubert Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there and we're taking you inside the big night with photos of the cast on the red carpet. Check them out here!

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Some Like It Hot Thirsty Flask

Some Like It Hot Thirsty Flask

Some Like It Hot Unisex Thirsty Long Sleeve

Some Like It Hot Unisex Thirsty Long Sleeve

Some Like It Hot Tote Bag

Some Like It Hot Tote Bag

Some Like It Hot Logo Luggage Tag

Some Like It Hot Logo Luggage Tag




From This Author - Team BWW


Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 12/16/2022Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 12/16/2022
December 16, 2022

Today's BroadwayWorld Daily Word Game is now live - can you guess today's word or phrase? The solution can be any theatre related word or phrase - a show title, performer, recognizable lyrical phrase, and more.
Met Opera Website And Box Office Back Online Following CyberattackMet Opera Website And Box Office Back Online Following Cyberattack
December 15, 2022

Nine days after a cyber attack that took down their website and saw ticket sales diverted to the Lincoln Center box office for general admission, The Met Opera is back online.
Video: Meet BEAUTIFUL's New Carole King- Daisy Edgar-JonesVideo: Meet BEAUTIFUL's New Carole King- Daisy Edgar-Jones
December 15, 2022

Daisy Edgar-Jones has signed on to play Carole King in the film adaptation of Beautiful: the Carole King Musical. How will she fare is the iconic Carole King? Check out some of her recent performance highlights in these videos!
Sorry, Sondheim's SQUARE ONE is Not Coming to BroadwaySorry, Sondheim's SQUARE ONE is Not Coming to Broadway
December 15, 2022

On Wednesday, a mysterious set of social media accounts appeared online for Stephen Sondheim's Square One -the musical he was working on at the time of his death, teasing an announcement was to be made for a Broadway run on December 15th at 10 AM.
The Best Theater of 2022: Shows that Ruled the YearThe Best Theater of 2022: Shows that Ruled the Year
December 12, 2022

Check out our roundup of 'Best of' lists for theatre this year. Be sure to check back later for new additions as they're released!
share