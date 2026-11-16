Get Tickets Now: Ava DuVernay, Alicia Keys, and more at The Public Theater

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Tickets are now available for Public Forum's 14TH WITH Ava DuVernay, a one-night-only event at The Public Theater, Off-Broadway, on December 1. Get Tickets

The evening brings the world of the 14th Amendment to life at The Public Theater through historical texts and songs, clips from the acclaimed new film 14th, and a conversation with Ava DuVernay and 17-time Grammy Award-winning artist, songwriter, and producer Alicia Keys. The program connects the fraught days of Reconstruction to the challenges of our own time.

Ava DuVernay's new film 14th explores the birth, legacy, and monumental importance of the 14th Amendment, and the way its guarantees of citizenship rights and due process have helped America take enormous strides toward its founding ideals. Learn More

Tickets are available online through Ticketmaster. Get Tickets or become a member to access discounted tickets.

Members who give $100 or more can join in today for discounted tickets to this Public Forum and no-fee discounted tickets to Astor Place productions. Supporters who donate $20 or more will also receive a "Theater Of, By & For All" enamel pin. Make a Gift to help The Public continue to create and share extraordinary art with audiences in New York City.

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