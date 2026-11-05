Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
GOING BACHARACH Enters Final Weeks of Performances Off-Broadway
The revue will play its final performance at The Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater on November 29.
The musical revue Going Bacharach: The Songs of an Icon is now playing a return Off-Broadway at the The Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater through November 29. Watch a performance from the cast on Fox 5!
Who in this world doesn’t have a favorite Burt Bacharach song? Fresh off smash-hit, critically acclaimed engagements in New York and Chicago last season, Going Bacharach is sweeping back into town for an encore run. This sleek and classy production celebrates the master who composed the soundtrack for a generation. Backed by a world class five-piece band, three powerhouse vocalists take you on a soulful and sophisticated musical journey through that distinctive Bacharach sound. Reimagined with fresh, joyful, and illuminating new arrangements by Australian jazz sensation Adrian Galante, experience the Bacharach classics you love — “Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head,” “That's What Friends Are For,” “I'll Never Fall In Love Again,” “What's New Pussycat?,” “Alfie,” “Promises, Promises,” “Always Something There To Remind Me,” “Close To You,” “The Look Of Love,” “Do You Know The Way To San Jose?,” and more — as you've never heard them before.
Going Bacharach is directed by David Zippel and features an ensemble of vocalists including Hilary Kole, Ava Locknar, Meecah, John Pagano, Julia Danielle Smulson, and Alyssa Wray, alongside co-creator Adrian Galante on piano and clarinet, leading a five-piece band. Going Bacharach's vocalists will perform on a rotating schedule.
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