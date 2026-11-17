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Gazillion Bubble Show, which is set to close Off-Broadway in January 2027 after almost two decades, will launch the first North American tour of the production, “Gazillion Bubble Show: Reimagined.”

“Gazillion Bubble Show” opened at New World Stages in 2007 as a nine-performance engagement and kept extending for nearly two decades. By its final New York performance in January 2027, it will have played nearly 7,000 performances for more than one million audience members. Along the way, creator Fan Yang and his family set 19 Guinness World Records, most recently fitting 181 people inside a single bubble at Science World in Vancouver. The show has been featured on CBS' “Sunday Morning,” “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” “Good Morning America” and NBC's “Today,” and Forbes named it “the Best Off-Broadway Show for Kids of 2026.”

“Reimagined” is a new vision for the family spectacle, built to bring that experience to performing arts centers, family series, festivals and special events. Audiences can expect bubble sculptures, gravity-defying feats, cascading bubble storms, lasers and lights, and moments where audience members end up inside a giant bubble. The production has been redesigned for touring, with a same-day load-in that works for single-day, weekend and week-long engagements. The one-act production runs approximately 75 minutes and is suitable for all ages.

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