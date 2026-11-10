Full Cast and Additional Details Set For WILD ROSE at New York Theatre Workshop

NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

New York Theatre Workshop has announced additional casting and programming for the US premiere production of the new musical Wild Rose, written by BAFTA winner Nicole Taylor (One Day), directed by Tony and Olivier Award winner John Tiffany (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Once) and choreographed by Olivier Award winner Steven Hoggett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) & Vicki Manderson (The Outrun), with music supervision by Tony Award winner Sarah Travis (Sweeney Todd) and Nadia DiGiallonardo (Waitress). Previews begin at New York Theatre Workshop (79 E 4th Street, New York, NY 10003) on Tuesday November 24, 2026, with opening night set for Monday December 14, 2026, for a run through Sunday January 10, 2027.

Joining the cast as swings will be Julia Estrada (Hamilton), Tess Marshall (Titaníque), Megan Ort (Sweeney Todd), and Sergio Pasquariello (Jagged Little Pill National Tour). The cast of Wild Rose also includes Emmy Award nominee Madeline Brewer (Becky Shaw, “The Handmaid's Tale”), Danny Burgos (On Your Feet!), Joe Carroll(Anna Christie), Barrett Doss (Groundhog Day, “Station 19”), Annabelle Duffy (Funny Girl First Natl. Tour), Reed Epley (Peter Pan The Broadway Musical), Jackson Parker Gill (Ragtime), Haley Gustafson (The Who's Tommy), Ciara Alyse Harris (Dear Evan Hansen), Timea Kenny-Koncz (Into the Woods), Jaye Ladymore (“The 4400”), Ada Manie (Jane Eyre), Linda Mugleston (The Music Man), Emily Grace Schultheis (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child First Natl. Tour), Bri Sudia (A Beautiful Noise), and Tony Award nominee Mare Winningham (Girl From the North Country).

NYTW also announced details for their For The Culture (FTC) series for Wild Rose, bringing post-show talkbacks and community celebrations to the forefront of the audience experience.

For the Culture affinity events will be held on select dates and will include the following:

Pizza & People - Tuesday December 1, 5:00PM – 6:30PM

At La Vera Pizza (67 2nd Avenue)

Come grab a slice and mingle with fellow artists, neighbors, and collaborators to celebrate the work and impact we've made as a community. The first 30 people will get a free slice on New York Theatre Workshop. First come, first serve! Let us know if you're coming here!

Networking Night - Wednesday December 2, 5:00PM – 6:30PM

At Scratcher (209 E 5th Street)

Before the performance, join us for an informal networking gathering for dreamers, makers, and collaborators to meet, share their work, and build new relationships in a welcoming and creative environment. Whether you're an actor, musician, playwright, producer, teaching artist, or simply passionate about the arts, all are welcome to stay, mingle, and connect. Secure your spot here!

AfterWords: Dreams, Survival, and the Emerging Artist - Wednesday December 2

Featuring Freelancers Union, Episcopal Actors' Guild, and Galleyway, this talkback explores the emotional and practical journey of building a creative life in New York City. This conversation invites audiences into a communal reflection on ambition, sacrifice, and the courage it takes to keep going. Moderated by Psacoya Guinn, NYTW Associate Artistic Director, Learning & Community Engagement.

AfterWords: Designing the World of Wild Rose - Thursday December 3

Following the show, join us for a conversation with the design team that delves into the vision and creative choices that shape Wild Rose's setting, atmosphere, and visual storytelling. Moderated by Dylin Taylor, NYTW Community Engagement Coordinator.

Wild Rose Dance Party (Community Day) - Sunday December 6, 4:30PM – 6:30PM

At Wild Horses (327 Bowery)

Featuring a beginner-friendly two-step and line dancing class, followed by a community gathering, this event invites audiences to dance, connect, and celebrate themes at the heart of Wild Rose. Get on the list here!

AfterWords: Origins and Evolution of Country Music - Tuesday December 8

A post-show lecture sharing the cultural history, music theory, and evolution of Country Music in the United States. This conversation will explore how the development of the US shaped this musical genre, as well as the cultural inspirations it came from and its cultural impact today. Moderated by Dylin Taylor, NYTW Community Engagement Coordinator.

AfterWords: Artistic Process of Wild Rose - Wednesday December 9

A post-show discussion with the playwright, director, and members of the creative team that provides an inside look into the artistic process of Wild Rose. Moderated by Aaron Malkin, NYTW Associate Artistic Director, Theatre & Productions.

Open Salon – Thursday December 10, 8:30PM – 10PM

Location: 70 E 4th Street

This open salon invites both emerging and established artists to share original work in an intimate community gathering. Through songs, monologues, poetry, storytelling, and more, artists across disciplines are invited to connect through honest and personal expression. Let us know if you'll join us here! If you'd like to perform, please sign up here.

AfterWords: Art, Ambition, and Resilience - Wednesday December 16

Featuring Re–Entry Theater of Harlem, New Hour, Bigvision Community, Action Lab, and Jones & Co, centered on the ambition and perseverance of artists pursuing their dreams in the face of life's challenges, this talkback reflects on the sacrifices, resilience, and hope required to build a creative life while navigating circumstances such as single parenthood, incarceration, and other significant setbacks. Together, the conversation invites audiences to consider how art, community, and support systems can create space for possibility, self-discovery, and new beginnings. Moderated by Psacoya Guinn, NYTW Associate Artistic Director, Learning & Community Engagement.

ShopTalk - Tuesday January 5

Join in for an informal post-show “book club” style discussion with fellow audience members, facilitated by an NYTW staff member.

About Wild Rose

There is only one thing in Rose-Lynn's life that has ever made sense: country music. Fresh out of jail for some past mistakes, free-spirited Rose-Lynn is bursting with raw talent & charisma, and ready to escape Glasgow, Scotland to chase her dream of being a country music singer in America. But her mother Marion has had enough, insisting that she settle down, ditch the fantasy, and focus on raising her two young kids. Rose-Lynn reluctantly agrees to take a cleaning job and finds an unlikely champion in her new boss Susannah, bringing her dream closer than ever. Now Rose-Lynn must decide if risking everything will really pave the road to Nashville.

From Nicole Taylor, BAFTA-winning writer of the original Wild Rose film and Netflix's global sensation “One Day,” in her New York theatrical debut, and renowned director John Tiffany (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Once), Wild Rose is an uplifting and heartwarming new musical about motherhood, dreams and finding your three chords and the truth.

This US premiere production will feature songs from powerhouse female country artists including Brandi Carlile, Wynonna Judd, The Chicks, Patty Griffin, Caitlyn Smith, and more, alongside the film's award-winning original song “Glasgow (No Place Like Home)”.

Wild Rose will feature scenic design by Tony Award nominee Chloe Lamford (Death of a Salesman), costume design by Tony Award winner Katrina Lindsay (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), lighting design by Olivier Award winner Jessica Hung Han Yun (My Neighbor Totoro), sound design by Olivier Award winner Tony Gayle (Two Strangers), and hair, wig & make-up design by Mary Lee (Crazy For You). Orchestrations & arrangements are by Sarah Travis & Davey Anderson (Chunky Jewellry), with props supervision by Addison Heeren (The Rocky Horror Show), dialect coaching by Liz Hayes (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), vocal supervision by Liz Caplan (Funny Girl), and music direction by Rebekah Bruce (Dead Outlaw). Casting is by Jim Carnahan, CSA and Alexandre Bleau, CSA. Rachel Sterner (Death Becomes Her) is the Production Stage Manager.

Wild Rose is produced by special arrangement with Patrick Daly, Gavin Kalin Productions, Barbara Broccoli, Brandi Carlile and Catherine Carlile.

The world premiere of Wild Rose debuted at the Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh, Scotland in 2025. The musical is based on the 2018 film of the same title, written by Nicole Taylor, directed by Tom Harper and produced by Faye Ward for Fable Pictures, who also serves as an Executive Producer for the stage adaptation.

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming