"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Full Cast Set for FIRE IN THE NEW WORLD at Pan Asian Repertory Theatre
The cast will feature Emma Kikue, Vin Kridakorn, Conlan Ledwith and more.
Pan Asian Repertory Theatre has revealed the full cast and creative team for its upcoming mainstage production of Fire in the New World, a play by R.A. Shiomi directed by Ron Nakahara. Performances will begin on Tuesday, February 2, 2027 at 7:00pm (and continue through Sunday, February 28). Opening is Sunday afternoon, February 7, 2027 at 3:00pm.
Directed by Ron Nakahara, Fire in the New World is set in a changing 1963 Vancouver, Canada. The play puts a young Sam at the center of Powel Street Japantown fighting back against more powerful people. Classic action noir mystery romance characters - Alexander a ruthless developer, Yumiko his missing wife, Kadota a police detective with dubious loyalties, café owner Rosie, and mysterious community denizens add to the puzzle to underscore themes of anti-Asian racism, post war resentment and gentrification relevant to our current lives and situation.
The cast of Fire in the New World is Emma Kikue (Yumiko Alexander), Vin Kridakorn (Mas Matsumoto), Conlan Ledwith (Tom Williams), Robert Meksin (Jonathan Webster), James Patrick Nelson (Roderic Alexander), Erin Quill (Rosie Ohara), Moses Villarama (Sam Shikase), and Cody Wilson (Kenji Kadota).
The creative team is Sheryl Liu (set), Ayumu Poe Saegusa (lights), Brynne Oster-Bainson (costumes) and Da Xu (sound). The stage manager is Cameron Fleck and the assistant stage manager is Bekah Lazar.
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