NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Pan Asian Repertory Theatre has revealed the full cast and creative team for its upcoming mainstage production of Fire in the New World, a play by R.A. Shiomi directed by Ron Nakahara. Performances will begin on Tuesday, February 2, 2027 at 7:00pm (and continue through Sunday, February 28). Opening is Sunday afternoon, February 7, 2027 at 3:00pm.

Directed by Ron Nakahara, Fire in the New World is set in a changing 1963 Vancouver, Canada. The play puts a young Sam at the center of Powel Street Japantown fighting back against more powerful people. Classic action noir mystery romance characters - Alexander a ruthless developer, Yumiko his missing wife, Kadota a police detective with dubious loyalties, café owner Rosie, and mysterious community denizens add to the puzzle to underscore themes of anti-Asian racism, post war resentment and gentrification relevant to our current lives and situation.

The cast of Fire in the New World is Emma Kikue (Yumiko Alexander), Vin Kridakorn (Mas Matsumoto), Conlan Ledwith (Tom Williams), Robert Meksin (Jonathan Webster), James Patrick Nelson (Roderic Alexander), Erin Quill (Rosie Ohara), Moses Villarama (Sam Shikase), and Cody Wilson (Kenji Kadota).

The creative team is Sheryl Liu (set), Ayumu Poe Saegusa (lights), Brynne Oster-Bainson (costumes) and Da Xu (sound). The stage manager is Cameron Fleck and the assistant stage manager is Bekah Lazar.

The race is on for the Off-Broadway Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Costume Design Costume Design Best Costume Design (Off-Broadway) 1 Mikayla Carleo - YOU & ME A.R.T./New York 11% 2 Saawan Tiwari & Walking Legend Studios - BONE WARS The Players Theater 11% 3 Marlene Hamm - GOTTA DANCE Theater at St. Jean's 9% 4 Richard Gross - A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 8% 5 Emily Mustillo - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Nxt Generation Theatrics 7% Best Costume Design (Off-Off Broadway) 1 Adanne Spencer-Johnson - TWELFTH NIGHT Tier5 Theatre Company 10% 2 Marc A. Hermann & Katie Concannon - DAMN YANKEES The Heights Players 9% 3 Amaya Gonzalez-Møllmann - HAND TO GOD Gallery Players 9% 4 John Beltre - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT THE MUSICAL Gallery Players 8% 5 Chris Godshall - SHE KILLS MONSTERS The Secret Theatre 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming

Related Stories 1 FIRE IN THE NEW WORLD and More Set for Pan Asian Repertory Theatre 50th Season

Pan Asian Repertory Theatre has revealed the lineup for its 50th Milestone Season! The season will begin with a staged reading of Thursdays Come at Morning, written by Lee Cataluna and more.