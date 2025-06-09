FRIKINATION Musical to Premiere at 2025 Criminal Queerness Festival at HERE Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



National Queer Theater (NQT) and HERE Arts Center have announced the cast and creative team for the world premiere of frikiNation, a new bilingual punk rock musical by Krystal Ortiz with music and lyrics by Cuban band EsKoria. The production will run June 24–28 as part of the Obie Award-winning 2025 Criminal Queerness Festival, now in its seventh year and presented in partnership with NYC Pride and Musical Theatre Factory.

Directed by Rula A. Muñoz, frikiNation tells the true story of a group of young punks in early 1990s Cuba who, in a desperate attempt to secure access to government-run HIV sanitariums, began injecting themselves with HIV-positive blood. These so-called “frikis” risked everything in pursuit of survival, autonomy, and community.

The production stars Jojo Fleites (The CW’s The Winchesters) as Nene. Joining Fleites are Adriana Gaviria as Maria, Claudia Quesada as Rocío, Frances Inés Rodríguez as Yali, Marcelo Camacho as The Drummer, Mateo d’Amato as Agent of the State, Nico Raimont as Chompi, and Ryan Ruffing as Walkys. Casting is by Peter Dunn. (These actors are appearing courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association for this Equity-approved showcase.)

With music direction and orchestrations by Alan Mendez, the show uses EsKoria’s 2003 album to shape a narrative around Nene, a pregnant rebel and aspiring musician, her skeptical new lover, and their chosen family of punk misfits. Together, they forge a path through repression, illness, and institutional cruelty—fueled by music, community, and radical acts of defiance.

The creative team includes production management by Dmitri Barcomi, scenic and props design by Dan Daly, costume design by Jason Goodwin and Jasmine Canjura, lighting design by Alejandro Fajardo, and sound design by Jeremy Kadetsky. Sean Griffin serves as fight director, and Amaal Saifudeen is the intimacy director. The production is stage managed by Valeria Llaneza.

The 2025 Criminal Queerness Festival will feature three world premieres: frikiNation, Tomorrow Never Came by Jedidiah Mugarura, and What You Are to Me by Dena Igusti. All performances include post-show talkbacks with International Artists and activists, centering voices from countries where LGBTQ+ identities are still criminalized.

Since its founding, the festival has presented work from LGBTQ+ playwrights from Syria, Uganda, Venezuela, Pakistan, China, Mexico, Lebanon, and beyond. CQF has received honors including the NYC Mayor’s Grant for Cultural Impact and an Obie Award for its impact on the Off-Off-Broadway community.

Tickets and full festival details are available at nationalqueertheater.org/cqf2025 and here.org.

