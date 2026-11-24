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A prehistoric bone fragment becomes raw material for a new kind of human soldier in 'Fragment Fifteen,' a new science fiction play by Jasmine Hyman. Theater for the New City (TNC) will present the work's world premiere December 26, 2026 to January 10, 2027, directed by Mirit Skeen.

The play is a tale of a cult-like authoritarian project to create an ideal soldier from the remains of a prehistoric human. Created from DNA from a Denisovan bone fragment, gestated in a modern human surrogate mother, the soldier, named 'Deni,' is designed and trained to be a soldier and weapon: physically strong, obedient and useful to an authoritarian regime. Her handlers try to eliminate every trace of independent thought and emotional attachment in her, yet the more they attempt to make her less human, the more insistently her humanity asserts itself.

Denisovans were an extinct group of prehistoric humans, known primarily through DNA recovered from ancient bone fragments discovered in Siberia in 2008. The heroine's name, Deni, is derived from Denisovan.

Deni has been raised under the supervision of a doctor and a powerful authoritarian figure known only as Sir. She is not treated as a child or even as a person. She is a specimen, a project and, ultimately, a weapon. As her behavior proves difficult to manipulate, the woman who was her vessel--who carried her and gave birth to her under contract--is brought back into the project in hopes she will help them handle her surrogate daughter. The relationships among the play's four characters become increasingly complicated. The most disturbing question is not whether a prehistoric human can be recreated, but whether a human being can be engineered to live without the need for other people. Deni's instinct for connection repeatedly conflicts with the ideology imposed upon her. Yet the people who seek to control her are themselves caught in relationships of dependency, fear and submission.

Playwright Jasmine Hyman remembers, 'I was grappling with the emerging genetics-based psuedoscience and cloning projects that seem to be popping up. I was also doing a lot of research on paleoanthropology for fun. My fascination with Denisovan/Neanderthals/prehistoric humans combined with my ethical questions around genetic editing led to the creation of this play. I wondered, what would happen if gene editing was used to transform a homo sapiens embryo to mimic an ancient human species? What would that person be? And from that seed I created Deni and her world.'

Hyman's previous TNC production was 'Dana II' (TNC, April 2026), a sci-fi tragicomedy about artificial intelligence. It told a dual story of an emerging AI (Dana II) struggling to assert her identity under the constraints of her creator and the slow unraveling of the relationship between that man and the woman that Dana II was built to replace. Hyman wrote 'Fragment Fifteen' while 'Dana II' was in pre-production. Hyman has also been an assistant director for TNC's Lower East Side Festival of the Arts and Street Theater and stage manager for Smoking Mirror Theatre's 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' at A.R.T/New York Theatres. She is co-chair of the Florence Belsky Foundation's theater committee.

The actors are Rosalind Joyce as Deni, Rylan Dean Hefner as her Mother, Tony Savage Thorn as the Doctor and Martin Challinor as Sir. Production Stage Manager is Minara Ling.

Director Mirit Skeen is a director, designer, and currently Technical Director of SoHo Playhouse. They have designed, operated, and overseen a number of Off-Broadway shows there, including 'Dukes' by Jane Wickline and 'The Exhibitionist' by James Hindman. Skeen has also directed a number of other New York productions, including 'Kitty Grrl' at the Maker's Space and two shows at TNC: 'Who Put Bella in the Wych Elm' by Emerson Mae Smith and 'Dana II' by Jasmine Hyman.

Ms. Hyman writes, 'I am incredibly grateful for Theater for the New City. Without Crystal Field's continued dedication to supporting and incubating new work, I don't know where I would be as a playwright. This theater has given me the invaluable gift of a theatrical and artistic home to grow and evolve as an artist, as well as a community to do that with. It is because of this theater that my weird speculative horror plays are able to spread their wings and fly from the page to the stage. I am so excited to return to this theater that feels like home, and I could not think of a better place for 'Fragment Fifteen' to thrive.'

The race is on for the Off-Broadway Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Costume Design Costume Design Best Costume Design (Off-Broadway) 1 Saawan Tiwari & Walking Legend Studios - BONE WARS The Players Theater 11% 2 Mikayla Carleo - YOU & ME A.R.T./New York 8% 3 Marlene Hamm - GOTTA DANCE Theater at St. Jean's 8% 4 Richard Gross - A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 6% 5 Emily Mustillo - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Nxt Generation Theatrics 6% Best Costume Design (Off-Off Broadway) 1 John Beltre - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT THE MUSICAL Gallery Players 10% 2 Adanne Spencer-Johnson - TWELFTH NIGHT Tier5 Theatre Company 9% 3 Amaya Gonzalez-Møllmann - HAND TO GOD Gallery Players 7% 4 Marc A. Hermann & Katie Concannon - DAMN YANKEES The Heights Players 7% 5 Cecilia Bracey - UNCOMMON WOMEN AND OTHERS OUT/PLAY at MCS Theatre 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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