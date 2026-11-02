Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
FALLING STARS: HAMILTON & WELLES To Be Presented at the American Theatre of Actors
Maggie & The Witch and Eating With Orson will be presented as staged readings with a cast that includes Heather Preston, Alex Silverman, and Joy Foster.
FALLING STARS: HAMILTON & WELLES at the American Theatre of Actors will premiere staged readings of two brand-new dramatic works by celebrated playwrights, exploring the complex legacies of Hollywood and stage legends Margaret Hamilton and Orson Welles.
The presentation will take place on Friday, November 20, at 7:00 P.M. at the historic American Theatre of Actors, located at 314 West 54th Street, New York City.
The Works featured an ensemble of Celebrated Talent
- Maggie & The Witch by James Anthony Merolla
- Broadway veteran Elaine Lynn stars as Margaret Hamilton, with Heather Preston as her caregiver who can't separate between the role and the actress.
- Eating With Orson by Alan Kanevsky
- Stage and screen producer Jay Michaels as the larger-than-life Welles -- deserpate for funding -- does battle with an advertising exec. Cast includes Octavio Lahiri Vourvoulias, Alex Silverman, Ted Doyle, Chris Connolly, Adam Lyons, AUDELCO Award nominee Joy Foster, and Michael Pichardo as the wine company exec.
Special Presentation & Benefit Mission
The evening will also feature an honorary Special Presentation to Robert Liebowitz and None of the Above Theatre Company, recognizing their outstanding contributions to independent theatre.
"Falling Stars: Hamilton & Welles" serves as a direct fundraiser supporting American Theatre of Actors' Season 52 and the launch of Jay Michaels Global Communications' new production company.
Ticketing & Information
- Date & Time: Friday, November 20 at 7:00 P.M.
- Venue: The American Theatre of Actors, 314 W. 54th Street, New York, NY
- Box Office Opens: Tickets on sale HERE or at americantheatreofactors.org
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