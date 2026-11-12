My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Exclusive Photos: First Look at DRUNK CHRISTMAS CAROL at the Ruby Theater
Drunk Christmas Carol will run through January 3 at the Ruby Theatre.
The Drunk Shakespeare Society's jolly holiday hit, Drunk Christmas Carol, will officially be making its New York City debut for a limited six-week run this winter at the Ruby Theater. BroadwayWorld has your exclusive sneak peek at the cast! Performances will run through January 3 at the Ruby Theatre.
Drunk Christmas Carol adapts Charles Dickens' classic somber story and turns it on its head with hilarious holiday hijinks. One actor drinks five shots of liquor and attempts to bring Christmas cheer, while their fellow sober castmates fight to finish their marvelously merry show before Santa comes. Drunk Christmas Carol blends professional theater, improv comedy, and pop-culture references with an immersive and interactive experience that's sure to be a night you'll never forget.
Drunk Shakespeare takes the "drunk" in its name seriously when it comes to safety, not just spectacle. The show is a live theatrical event with real drinking, but the cast and crew are trained to keep it responsible. Performers follow strict drinking guidelines, are closely monitored during and after shows, and are provided safe and reliable transportation nightly. Patrons are encouraged to know their limits and arrange a safe ride home. Alcohol is never required for a great night. The comedy, energy, and audience interaction make the show just as fun for anyone who chooses to stay sober.
Drunk Christmas Carol
Drunk Christmas Carol
Drunk Christmas Carol
Drunk Christmas Carol
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