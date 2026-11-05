Eugene Daniels Will Lead New York Premiere of ILL WINDS

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From November 28 to December 13,Eugene Daniels Productions, in association with Batson Entertainment and Phoenix Arts Inc., will present the New York premiere of 'Ill Winds' by Garry Batson at Theater for the New City, 155 First Ave. The play is a drama of a semi-retired boxer who fights for the survival of his disabled son and to uphold his family ideals. Evria Ince Waldron directs.

The play illustrates how in Black families, fatherhood comes with a price that's unimaginable in white families. Al Lander, a former middleweight boxer, struggles with a failing construction business, drug addiction, mounting medical problems and a failing marriage. He refuses to send his teenage son, John who has muscular dystrophy, to a residential school. Determined to prove he can provide for the boy, Al takes him away from the home he shares with his wife, Gladys. She has worked hard to keep the household afloat and believes Al must face reality: their son needs specialized care, and the family cannot provide for it or continue living as it does.

To earn money, Al plunges back into the dangerous worlds of street drugs and professional boxing. As his now-estranged wife seeks comfort in another man's arms, their son struggles with his own longings: to walk, fall in love, and experience a world that seems closed to him. Out of desperation, Al undertakes a comeback in the ring which culminates in a stunning victory that may cost him his life. It forces the family to confront what love, sacrifice, and survival really mean in a cold and unforgiving world.

This is the play's New York premiere. It was developed into a full-length work from a smaller play that was one-third of a trilogy by Batson. The triple-header was presented as 'Trilogy I' at Symphony Space in 2018 and 'Trilogy II' at Gene Frankel Theatre in 2023.

Reviewing the trilogy at Symphony Space in 2018, the Amsterdam News called it 'galvanizing,' adding that 'it harbors a broader message with the themes of fatherhood and masculinity juxtaposed with various other issues of urban Black life allowing the production to hone a...complex, mustifaceted storyline.'

Eugene Daniels, who plays Al, played the leading roles in all three plays of 'Trilogy I' and 'Trilogy II.' The other principal actors are Khalilah Daye as Gladys, his wife; William Abbott as Fred, Al's trainer; Brocton Pierce as Hope School Representative/Referee, and Nathan John as John, Al's son. The ensemble also includes Adrian Weekes, Nneoma Ogbonna, Rashaan B. Willerforde (as Jean, Gladys' lover), Raheem Williams, Jovanny Jacobo, Bradford Hayes, Jr. and Rose Joseph.

Biographies

Garry Batson (playwright) earned his B.A. from Fordham University, his M.A. and Ed.M. from Columbia University (specialization in Communications) and a Doctorate in Management from University of Maryland University College. His plays have been performed at Negro Ensemble Company, Dramatic Risk, Paul Robeson Theater, Strawberry One Act Festival, Samuel French One Act festival, Schomburg Library for Research in Black Culture, Frederick Douglass Creative Arts Center, and Westchester Collaborative Theater. He is professor of language and literature at Touro college. His fiction and poetry have been published in City University Magazine, Fordham University literary Magazine, Thirst for Fire (a California-based literary magazine) and several anthologies. He received a Fellowship from The Lee Strasberg Theater Institute for acting, The Mayor's Scholarship and the Model Cities Writing Award.

Evria Ince Waldron (director) is a teaching artist, playwright, producer, and artistic director of NIA Theatrical Production Co. She directed the forbears of this production, 'Trilogy 1' and 'Trilogy 2.' Other credits include 'Black Eagles' by Leslie Lee, 'Harriet Tubman: the Woman' and 'No Place to Call Home' by Kuba, 'Being Too Much Into Yourself' by Jermaine Morton, 'The Meeting' by Jeff Stetson, and 'Sun and the Moon' by Garry Batson.

Eugene Daniels (Al, the boxer) majored in theater at Stony Brook University and is an actor and producer. He appeared in the leading roles of the two trilogies that preceded 'Ill Winds' His other theater credits include 'Codes,' 'Self-inflicted Wounds,' 'The Black Eagles,' 'The Colored Museum,' 'Life of an Addict,' 'A Photograph,' 'This is Why I Whisper' and 'Ain't That Something.' His film credits include 'Citizen Jones,' 'Let the Games Begin,' 'Desperation,' 'Breaking Up is Hard to do,' and 'The People Were With Her.' He has also appeared in commercials.

Khalilah Daye (Gladys, Al's wife) is an actor, poet, dancer, and singer. She earned a degree in acting from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in Los Angeles. She wrote and starred in her own short film, 'Life is a Game' and played the leading role in 'Being Too Much Into Yourself: Story of a Teenage Drama Queen' with NIA Theatrical Production Company.

Brockton Pierce (Hope School Representative, Referee) has appeared with AGM theater company, Billie Holiday Theater, Black Spectrum Theater, Illuminart productions, National Black Theater, Negro Ensemble Company, NIA Theatrical Production Co., Theater Works USA and St. Mark's Church in the Bowery.

William Abbott (Al's Trainer) has performed with National Black Theater and trained with National Improvisational Theater and Performance of a Lifetime improv troupe. He has appeared with A woman Productions and is a steady performer and teaching artist with NIA Theatrical Educational Productions. He is also an award-winning cartoonist, children's book illustrator, professional puppeteer, and voice over artist. His ventriloquism can be seen on YouTube at Ms Biddy's Variety Show.

Nneoma Ogbonna (Young Gladys) Has studied at Juilliard extension, Upright Citizens Brigade, T. Schreiber Studio, HB studio, and the Barrow Group. She has appeared in indie films and Off-off Broadway in classics and contemporary works.

Technical Director /Set & Lighting Designer is Ulric O'Flaherty. Sound Designer/Technician is Nick Wilson. Stage Manager is Michaen Hall. Production Assistant is Samaiyah Ince-Bernard.

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