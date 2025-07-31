Elizabeth Marvel to Star in AND THEN THERE WERE NO MORE at La MaMa

The off-Broadway production begins performances on September 19, with opening set for September 28 in a limited engagement.
And Then We Were No More, a new play written by Tim Blake Nelson, will play La MaMa. Directed by Mark Wing-Davey (The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy; Caryl Churchill's Mad Forest [Obie Award for Direction]; Caryl Churchill’s The Skriker), the off-Broadway production begins performances on September 19, with opening set for September 28 in a limited engagement.
In the not-too-distant future a lawyer is forced to represent a prisoner deemed ‘beyond rehabilitation’ and destined to perish in a newly developed machine designed to execute ‘without pain.’ The attorney must strive for justice in a system devoid of mercy.
The cast of And Then We Were No More features Elizabeth Marvel (Broadway: King Lear, Other Desert Cities; Long Day’s Journey Into Night; House of Cards; Homeland), Scott Shepherd (Ulysses, Bridge of Spies), Jennifer Mogbock (Half-God of Rainfall; Merry Wives), Henry Stram (Titanic, The Elephant Man), Elizabeth Yeoman (Airtime; The Children’s Hour), William Appiah (Fences; Hamlet), E.J. An (A Dream of Red Pavilions; Clubhouse), Kasey Connolly (Four Women Entering Paradise; FBI), and Craig Wesley Divino (London Assurance; Round Table).
And Then We Were No More features scenic design by David Meyer (A Sucker Emcee; Hedwig…), lighting design by Reza Behjat (English; Wish You Were Here), costume design by Marina Draghici (Tony Award Winner – Fela!; Mother Courage), and sound design by Henry Nelson and Will Curry (Asleep In My Palm, the band Early Worm).
And Then We Were No More plays La MaMa. Performances are Tuesday - Saturday evenings at 7PM, with matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 2PM.
