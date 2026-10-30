Dylan Baker, Ryan Eggold & More to Star in THE FIFTH HORSEMAN World Premiere Reading

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​Cherry Lane Alternative will be presenting the world premiere reading of the play The Fifth Horseman by Michael O’Keefe on Monday, November 2nd at The Clark Studio Theatre at Lincoln Center.

Directed by two-time Emmy Award winner Don Scardino (“30 Rock”, “2 Broke Girls”), The Fifth Horseman is the story of Luke Matthew, a former navy cryptologist, and memoirist, with a surprise hit book revealing his UFO experiences, who is called to testify before Congress on what he believes are matters of national security. Unbeknownst to him, there are those on the committee with a hidden agenda. Just when it looks like his testimony will be undermined, he amazes his opponents, and allies alike, leaving them speechless.

The cast for this reading features Tony Award and three-time Emmy Award nominee Dylan Baker (The Imaginary Invalid, “The Good Wife”), Ryan Eggold (“New Amsterdam”, “The Blacklist”), Clark Gregg (The Avengers, “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”), and Rachel Ticotin (Total Recall, Con Air).

This reading is part of Cherry Lane Alternative's longstanding Tongues Reading Series, launched in 1998 and named in honor of playwright Sam Shepard and director Joseph Chaikin. Having presented more than 300 readings of new American plays, Tongues continues to offer playwrights the opportunity to experience their developing work in front of a live audience, interpreted by professional actors.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 1 Days 08 Hrs 12 Min 08 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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