Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Dylan Baker, Ryan Eggold & More to Star in THE FIFTH HORSEMAN World Premiere Reading
The Fifth Horseman by Michael O’Keefe will be presented on Monday, November 2nd at The Clark Studio Theatre at Lincoln Center.
Cherry Lane Alternative will be presenting the world premiere reading of the play The Fifth Horseman by Michael O’Keefe on Monday, November 2nd at The Clark Studio Theatre at Lincoln Center.
Directed by two-time Emmy Award winner Don Scardino (“30 Rock”, “2 Broke Girls”), The Fifth Horseman is the story of Luke Matthew, a former navy cryptologist, and memoirist, with a surprise hit book revealing his UFO experiences, who is called to testify before Congress on what he believes are matters of national security. Unbeknownst to him, there are those on the committee with a hidden agenda. Just when it looks like his testimony will be undermined, he amazes his opponents, and allies alike, leaving them speechless.
The cast for this reading features Tony Award and three-time Emmy Award nominee Dylan Baker (The Imaginary Invalid, “The Good Wife”), Ryan Eggold (“New Amsterdam”, “The Blacklist”), Clark Gregg (The Avengers, “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”), and Rachel Ticotin (Total Recall, Con Air).
This reading is part of Cherry Lane Alternative's longstanding Tongues Reading Series, launched in 1998 and named in honor of playwright Sam Shepard and director Joseph Chaikin. Having presented more than 300 readings of new American plays, Tongues continues to offer playwrights the opportunity to experience their developing work in front of a live audience, interpreted by professional actors.
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