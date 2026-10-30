 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Dylan Baker, Ryan Eggold & More to Star in THE FIFTH HORSEMAN World Premiere Reading

The Fifth Horseman by Michael O’Keefe will be presented on Monday, November 2nd at The Clark Studio Theatre at Lincoln Center.

By:
Dylan Baker, Ryan Eggold & More to Star in THE FIFTH HORSEMAN World Premiere Reading

Cherry Lane Alternative will be presenting the world premiere reading of the play The Fifth Horseman by Michael O’Keefe on Monday, November 2nd at The Clark Studio Theatre at Lincoln Center.

Directed by two-time Emmy Award winner Don Scardino (“30 Rock”, “2 Broke Girls”), The Fifth Horseman is the story of Luke Matthew, a former navy cryptologist, and memoirist, with a surprise hit book revealing his UFO experiences, who is called to testify before Congress on what he believes are matters of national security. Unbeknownst to him, there are those on the committee with a hidden agenda. Just when it looks like his testimony will be undermined, he amazes his opponents, and allies alike, leaving them speechless.

The cast for this reading features Tony Award and three-time Emmy Award nominee Dylan Baker (The Imaginary Invalid, “The Good Wife”), Ryan Eggold (“New Amsterdam”, “The Blacklist”), Clark Gregg (The Avengers, “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”), and Rachel Ticotin (Total Recall, Con Air).

This reading is part of Cherry Lane Alternative's longstanding Tongues Reading Series, launched in 1998 and named in honor of playwright Sam Shepard and director Joseph Chaikin. Having presented more than 300 readings of new American plays, Tongues continues to offer playwrights the opportunity to experience their developing work in front of a live audience, interpreted by professional actors.

Click Here to Get Tickets


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS

LA CASA DE BERNARDA ALBA in Off-Broadway LA CASA DE BERNARDA ALBA
Repertorio (11/15-12/31)
Men Love Horsies in Off-Broadway Men Love Horsies
Royal Family Productions (11/13-11/13)
FunikiJam’s WORLD MUSIC FAIR in Off-Broadway FunikiJam’s WORLD MUSIC FAIR
Actors Temple Theatre (10/17-12/05)
Hold in Off-Broadway Hold
AMT Theater (10/26-11/15)
EN EL TIEMPO DE LAS MARIPOSAS in Off-Broadway EN EL TIEMPO DE LAS MARIPOSAS
Repertorio (1/07-12/31)
Oratorio for Living Things in Off-Broadway Oratorio for Living Things
Berlind Theatre at McCarter Theatre Center (11/06-11/08)
LA GRINGA in Off-Broadway LA GRINGA
Repertorio (2/08-12/31)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets