Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
DENIS LAMBERT: TALL, DARK AND EVIL to Play The Laurie Beechman Theatre
Lambert, who recently played Javert in HUDSON VALLEY SHAKESPEARE's LES MISÉRABLES, is joined by guest performers Noah Robert Detar, Kacie Craven, Bree Ogaldez and others.
Denis Lambert: Tall, Dark and Evil will play The Laurie Beechman Theatre for one night only on November 5 at 9:30pm.
Fresh off playing Javert in Hudson Valley Shakespeare's hit production of LES MISERABLES, Denis Lambert: Tall, Dark and Evil features a night of Broadway's best "bad boy" songs and a fun, dark, debauched, jazzy descent into sin.
The evening features music direction by Matthew Lowy and is directed by Diana Basmajian. Ashley Baier is featured on drums and Noah Robert Detar, Kacie Craven, Bree Ogaldez, Colin Ring and Lauren Watkins make guest appearances.
Admission prices range from $30-$50 (plus fees). Tickets may be obtained via The Laurie Beechman Theatre. The Beechman is located at the West Bank Cafe at 407 W 42nd Street.
Denis Lambert's Broadway and National Touring credits include Tammy Faye, Spamalot, A Chorus Line, Doctor Zhivago, White Christmas and The Producers. His extensive Off-Broadway and Regional credits include House of McQueen (Mansion at Hudson Yards), A Chorus Line (New York City Center), As You Like It (Hudson Valley Shakespeare) Oleanna (Riverside Theatre/Florida Rep), Into the Woods (Sternfeld Studio) and Fly (Dallas Theatre Center).
Matthew Lowy is currently the composer for an in-development musical adaptation of Marvin Hamlisch's children's book, Marvin Makes Music. Recent music director/pianist credits include Elysian Fields (American Theatre for Actors), Gotta Dance (York Theatre) and 1776 at Paper Mill Playhouse (Assoc. MD).
Diana Basmajian has directed evenings for Lea Salonga, Kate Baldwin, Aaron Lazar and Shuler Hensley. Her other credits include Uncle Vanya, Fifty Words and The 24 Hour Plays.
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
|
FunikiJam’s WORLD MUSIC FAIR
Actors Temple Theatre (10/17-12/05)
|
LA GRINGA
Repertorio (2/08-12/31)
|
EN EL TIEMPO DE LAS MARIPOSAS
Repertorio (1/07-12/31)
|
Men Love Horsies
Royal Family Productions (11/13-11/13)
|
Oratorio for Living Things
Berlind Theatre at McCarter Theatre Center (11/06-11/08)
|
LA CASA DE BERNARDA ALBA
Repertorio (11/15-12/31)
|
Hold
AMT Theater (10/26-11/15)
Popular episode