DENIS LAMBERT: TALL, DARK AND EVIL to Play The Laurie Beechman Theatre

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Denis Lambert: Tall, Dark and Evil will play The Laurie Beechman Theatre for one night only on November 5 at 9:30pm.

Fresh off playing Javert in Hudson Valley Shakespeare's hit production of LES MISERABLES, Denis Lambert: Tall, Dark and Evil features a night of Broadway's best "bad boy" songs and a fun, dark, debauched, jazzy descent into sin.

The evening features music direction by Matthew Lowy and is directed by Diana Basmajian. Ashley Baier is featured on drums and Noah Robert Detar, Kacie Craven, Bree Ogaldez, Colin Ring and Lauren Watkins make guest appearances.

Admission prices range from $30-$50 (plus fees). Tickets may be obtained via The Laurie Beechman Theatre. The Beechman is located at the West Bank Cafe at 407 W 42nd Street.

Denis Lambert's Broadway and National Touring credits include Tammy Faye, Spamalot, A Chorus Line, Doctor Zhivago, White Christmas and The Producers. His extensive Off-Broadway and Regional credits include House of McQueen (Mansion at Hudson Yards), A Chorus Line (New York City Center), As You Like It (Hudson Valley Shakespeare) Oleanna (Riverside Theatre/Florida Rep), Into the Woods (Sternfeld Studio) and Fly (Dallas Theatre Center).

Matthew Lowy is currently the composer for an in-development musical adaptation of Marvin Hamlisch's children's book, Marvin Makes Music. Recent music director/pianist credits include Elysian Fields (American Theatre for Actors), Gotta Dance (York Theatre) and 1776 at Paper Mill Playhouse (Assoc. MD).

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