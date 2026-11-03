DEGENERATES Will Play Return Engagement at Playwrights Horizons in December

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Due to demand, Playwrights Horizons has announced a new, additional run of its world premiere production of Else Went's Degenerates, directed by Emma Rosa Went, from December 22, 2026 – January 24, 2027, in its Judith O. Rubin Theater, following a thrice-extended initial presentation (September 16–November 8) in its intimate Peter Jay Sharp Theater. The full original cast will return.

This return engagement of Degenerates is made possible through generous support from Alex Levy, Juliet Moser, Mark Musico, and Sean Walsh; with additional support Scott C. McDonald and Lindsay Pizzi.

Degenerates brings audiences into a group forged around their own perceived unlovability. Between the closed worlds of bedrooms and the digital silos they open onto, painfully intimate conversations unfold, as the play burrows into the extreme side of the epidemic of male loneliness.

In their obscure corner of the internet, Degenerates' characters offer each other proof that the game is rigged against men: it was over before it began, they will never be loved, better just to lay down and rot. When an unexpected relationship begins to form, the consequences of these boys' fatalism are made abundantly clear. Degenerates offers a telescopic, darkly funny view of one insular community, formed on the bedrock of shared and infinite miseries.

The Degenerates cast includes Juan Arturo (Off-Broadway: I Wanna F*ck Like Romeo and Juliet, Regional: Romeo and Juliet, Shane) as Serge/Chad, Olivia Rose Barresi (Off-Broadway: Initiative, Mirror Ripple Knock Move On, The Cause) as Stacy, Zachary W. Desmond (Off-Broadway: Ivanov, Brothers Karamazov, Hooded) as Miller, Tyler Nowell Felix (Off-Broadway: Dungeons & Dragons: The Twenty-Sided Tavern; TV/Film: Champs, 'Treme') as Kemp, and Christopher Dylan White (Off-Broadway: Initiative, Paris; Film: The Miseducation of Cameron Post) as Target. The creative team is Mikiko Suzuki MacAdams (Scenic Design), Kindall Houston Almond (Costume Design), Jiyoun Chang (Lighting Design), Angela Baughman (Sound Design), S. Katy Tucker (Video + Projection Design), Sarah Lunnie (Dramaturg), Willow Funkhouser (Intimacy Coordinator), Claire Yenson (Casting Director), and Lucy Houlihan (Production Stage Manager).

The return engagement of Degenerates runs December 22, 2026, through January 24, 2027 in the Judith O. Rubin Theater at Playwrights Horizons (416 W 42nd Street). Tickets are now on sale.

ABOUT Else Went

Else Went (she/her) is the author of Initiative, Degenerates, An Oxford Man, and other works for the stage. She has received development and support from The Public Theater, Playwrights Horizons, New York Theatre Workshop, Ars Nova, Atlantic Theater Company, WP, Playwrights Realm, MTC, South Coast Rep, The Tank, Breaking the Binary, Trans Theater Lab, Mercury Store, MacDowell, Queer Art Mentorship, and other institutions. Her work has been recognized by the Tow Foundation, Susan Smith Blackburn Awards, Sloane Foundation, Princess Grace, O'Neill Conference, and Jerome Foundation. Else is the co-founder of The Renovationists, an artistic collective dedicated to queering the canon through new work and adaptation, as well as an amateur sound-designer.

ABOUT Emma Rosa Went

Emma Rosa Went (she/her) (Director) Playwrights Horizons debut. Off-broadway: world-premiere of Initiative, by Else Went (Public Theater; Drama Desk Special Award; Lortel Nom Outstanding Ensemble; Vulture's Best Plays of 2025;) As You Like It (Public Theater, Mobile Unit.) Regional: Romeo and Juliet (Hudson Valley Shakespeare, tour;) Much Ado About Nothing (Opera House Arts.) Emma has developed and presented work with the Public, Playwrights Horizons, Mercury Store, NYTW, MTC, Ars Nova, The Tank, Hudson Valley Shakespeare, South Coast Rep, and other venues. From 2024-2026, Emma was on staff at the Public, as the inaugural Directing Fellow. Drama League alum. SDC Member. WME. For the company – 'let's go.' www.emmawent.com @emmarosawent

ABOUT THE CAST

Juan Arturo (he/him) (Serge/Chad) Playwrights Horizons Debut. Off-Broadway: The Taming of the Shrew (Small Boat), The Night of the Iguana (La Femme), I Wanna F**k Like Romeo & Juliet (59E59), Between the Bars (HERE Arts), The Rafa Play (The Flea), The Oregon Trail (Fault Line Theatre). Regional: Oedipus el Rey (Huntington Theatre), Romeo & Juliet (Hartford Stage), Clyde's (Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park), Shane (Guthrie Theater). TV/Film: 'Blue Bloods,' 'The Good Wife,' Shadows, Among the Beasts.

Zachary W. Desmond (he/him) (Miller) Off-Broadway debut. NY Theater: Ivanov and The Brothers Karamazov (New American Ensemble); Hooded, or, Being Black for Dummies (59E59 Theaters); There Are No Diving Pools in Hell (Center for Theatre Research). Since 2022, Zachary has developed work with dozens of directors, choreographers, and theater makers as a member of the acting pool at Mercury Store in Gowanus. He is a co-founder (with Olivia Facini) of the Short Story Project and the Playwriting Fellow ('23-'25) at Playhouse Creatures Theater Company, which commissioned his play TENT CITY (O'Neill NPC semi-finalist; Rattlestick Incubator Lab semi-finalist). MFA Juilliard. www.zacharywdesmond.com @zacharywdesmond

Tyler Nowell Felix (he/him) (Kemp) Playwrights Horizons Debut. Off-Broadway: Dungeons & Dragons: The Twenty-Sided Tavern (Stage 42). Film/Television: Champs, Treme, Mott & Spy. Graduate of the University of North Carolina School of the Arts ('22) and the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts ('18)

Christopher Dylan White (he/they) (Target) Playwrights Horizons Debut. Off Broadway: Initiative (The Public Theater, Drama Desk Special Award, Lucille Lortel Ensemble nominee), Paris (Atlantic Theater Company), The Bridge Play (59E59). Film/Television: The Miseducation Of Cameron Post, Freak Show, Boarding School, Superior, First Reformed, Vox Lux, As You Are, 'Law & Order: SVU,' 'Gotham,' 'The Blacklist.' Dedicated to the little boy who loved putting on his mom's heels, and for the ones, who now, have found their own heels to fit into. Love & Gratitude to the Wents. Undying love to N, C & B. And for the incredible team/support in bringing these lonely boys to life. @christopherdylanwhite

Olivia Rose Barresi (she/her) (Stacy) Playwrights Horizons debut. Off-Broadway: Initiative (The Public Theater; Drama Desk Special Commendation, Lucille Lortel nominee), Unresolved Rage Game (Soho Rep), The Cause (WP Theater). Multidisciplinary: Lennox Mutual (Candle House Collective), Else and Emma Went's Three Sisters (Decatur Audio Lab), and projects for Playing on Air, OR Books, and BRIC Media Arts. Resident company member at the Mercury Store. MA: LAMDA, BFA: Boston University. To everyone, for the sunrises, the beginnings, and hope. oliviarosebarresi.com @obarresi55

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