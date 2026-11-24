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Theater for the New City (TNC) will ring out the old year with a joyful burst of multicultural mischief as Czechoslovak-American Marionette Theatre (CAMT) returns December 26 to January 10 with its beloved holiday mash up, 'A Christmas Carol, Oy! Hanukkah, Merry Kwanzaa, Happy Ramadan.' This Dickens remix is adapted, directed and reinvented by Vit Horejs with Old World accents and New World inclusiveness.

Its cast includes over 30 exquisitely carved puppets by Miloš Kasal & unknown folk artists, plus such novelty puppets as a quartet of Rockettes in Slovak, Moravian and Ruthenian folk costumes. The piece is still set in Old London, but with Czech accents. Imagine that the familiar tale was told to you not by an English serial novelist, but by your Czech grandmother.

The toy-puppet theater extravaganza is a new take on Charles Dickens' classic with a few twists and digressions. Into the familiar story is woven a surprising and delightful blend of English, Jewish, African, American and Czech winter rituals and customs. Vit Horejs, with occasional assistance from Sayma Karim, operates the whole cast of puppets. A live 'a capella monumentale' choir of Deborah Beshaw-Farrell (German/Irish/Slovenian) and Valois Mickens (West African/Celtic/Native American) delivers holiday songs in Czech, Slovak, English, Hebrew, Bengali and Swahili and many more, joined by surprise guests at every performance.

Families looking for an imaginative holiday outing will find it here.

The set includes a century-old toy marionette theater donated to CAMT by Madeleine Albright. Vit Horejs uses a Bob Cratchit character from his mother's identical set that he played with in his childhood. There are ghost puppets by unknown folk carvers, a skeleton puppet by Vaclav Krcal, and a Camel marionette that has barged uninvited into several CAMT shows. Lighting design is by Andrew LaPointe.

The production made its live TNC debut in 2019. In 2021 when theaters were closed due to the pandemic, it was offered as a virtual fantasy tour. Now playing again for live audiences, the show will be updated to contemporary sensibilities and re-staged for this new TNC production. Set and costume design are re-envisioned by company member Michelle Beshaw, a two-time Innovative Theatre Awards winner.

This multicultural gambol first appeared in 2001 at the Jan Hus Playhouse as the lead show of a 'Magic of Czech Puppetry' festival. Its popularity led to revivals in 2002, 2004, 2005 and 2014. Laurel Graeber (New York Times) called the show a 'delightful holiday hodgepodge that still hews closely to Dickens's tale and also has contemporary humor.' Revisiting the show in 2005, Graeber declared, 'Mr. Horejs's 75-minute unorthodox mix is always fun,' adding, 'This is indeed Dickens's story, though Mr. Horejs's approach is hardly Victorian. Scrooge asks the ghosts whether he will get frequent-flyer miles, and when Fezziwig, Scrooge's old mentor, appears, he is singing 'The Dreidel Song.' (He explains that his family name was originally Feinstein.) In Christmas yet to come, Scrooge's tenants celebrate being free of him with Hebrew songs and menorah-lighting. At one point, a huge camel marionette arrives.' When the production was presented by La MaMa in 2014, Kelly Aliano (NY Theatre Wire) wrote, ''Christmas Carol' is exactly what an audience would want from a holiday show. It tells a familiar tale with an added twist, it reminds us about the spirit of the season, and it puts a smile on the face of even the scroogiest of spectators. There is no mention of Tiny Tim's most famous line, but the overall tone of the show makes everyone lucky enough to have seen it feel truly blessed indeed.' Joel Benjamin (TheaterScene.com) called it 'a refreshing theatrical oasis in the holiday desert of over-ripe TV films, large Broadway musicals and the Radio City Christmas Show.'

ABOUT CZECHOSLOVAK-AMERICAN MARIONETTE THEATER (http://czechmarionettes.org)

Vit Horejs, an emigre from Prague, founded Czechoslovak-American Marionette Theatre (CAMT) in 1990, utilizing two centuries-old Czech puppets which he found in the Jan Hus Church on East 74th Street. His trademark is using puppets of many sizes and styles, from six-inch toy marionettes to twelve-foot rod puppets which double as scenery. CAMT is dedicated to preserving and presenting traditional and not-so-traditional puppetry, combining live performers with puppets. Horejs is well-known for innovative re-interpretations of classics. He received the Czechoslovak Society for Arts and Sciences (SVU) 2018 Award in recognition of his lifetime achievement in fostering the art form of Czech and Slovak Puppetry. In March 2019, he received the NY Acker Award.

Theater for the New City has presented CAMT in over ten productions since 2008, when 'The Very Sad Story of Ethel & Julius, Lovers and Spyes' explored the Rosenberg trial with a manipulated set and objects and two toy marionettes that met their end in electric chairs. Anita Gates wrote in the New York Times, 'Vit Horejs has written and directed a first-rate, thoroughly original production and made it look effortless. The cast gives charged, cohesive performances, and the staging is expert.' 'Revolution!?' (2010) was a collaboration with three performers from Bohemia and Moravia, examining revolutions throughout the history of mankind as a backdrop for the extraordinary peaceful 1989 Velvet Revolution in former Czechoslovakia. 'Mr. M' (2011) was the first American stage adaptation of 'Mr. Theodore Mundstock' by Ladislav Fuks, a postwar Czech writer of psychological fiction. The production, which continued at the Jewish Community Center of Manhattan, starred the Grand Dame of Yiddish music scene Adrienne Cooper (1946-2011) in her last major public appearance. Puppets and live performers enacted an enigmatic tale of early World War II in 'King Executioner' (2013), written and directed by Vit Horejs, loosely based on 'When you are a King, You will be an Executioner' by the Polish magical realist novelist Tadeusz Nowak. In 2015, the company performed 'The Magic Garden, or, The Princess Who Grew Antlers,' an ensemble creation that was cheerfully assembled from Czech fairy tales. 'Three Golden Hairs of Grandfather Wisdom' and 'The Winter Tales' (2017) was an evening of two plays based on only slightly fractured Czech fairy tales. An update of the company's signature piece, 'Johannes Dokchtor Faust' (premiere 1990), sold out at TNC in 2019. In 2024, 'The Good Soldier Švejk” (2024), a puppet theater adaptation of the hilarious 1921 antiwar novel by Jaroslav Hašek played to oversold houses.

Vit Horejs writes, 'The troupe is excited to return to Theater for the New City, where Artistic Director Crystal Field embraces new work and enables performances in innovative styles, like this adaptation, to reach receptive audiences at affordable prices.'

Other notable NYC productions include 'Golem' (La MaMa, Henson International Puppetry Festival) with music by Frank London, 'Kacha and the Devil,' 'The White Doe - Or The Piteous Trybulations of the Sufferyng Countess Jenovefa,' 'Don Juan, or Wages of Debauchery,' 'Twelve Iron Sandals' and 'The Historye of Queen Ester, King Ahasverus and the Haughty Haman.' CAMT performed 'Hamlet' at the Vineyard Theater, in Turkey and Korea, outdoors in all five boroughs, Prague Summer Shakespeare Festival at Prague Castle's Lord Chamberlain Palace Courtyard. Its most noted production of 'Hamlet' was with four-foot marionettes on DUMBO's unforgettable landmark, Jane's Carousel, in 2007. 'The Bass Saxophone,' a WWII fantasy with music based on a story by award winning Czech-Canadian writer Josef Skvorecky, played 11 weeks at the Grand Army Plaza Soldiers' and Sailors' Memorial Arch in Brooklyn in 2005 and 2006. In 2024, La MaMa presented CAMT in 'FOWL PLAY' an Object Theater Rock Opera dramatizing 'Conference of the Birds' the 12th century Persian epic, using imagery by renowned illustrator Peter Sís and music by Avi Fox-Rose

CAMT has also appeared at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Lincoln Center Out-of-Doors, the Winter Garden of the Smithsonian Institution, The World Trade Center (between the Twin Towers), and in tours to 35 states including the Antonin Dvorak Festival in Spillville, Iowa, the Heart of the Beast in Minneapolis, the Lowell Folk Arts Festival in Massachusetts, Disney and in international festivals in Poland, Pakistan, Hong Kong and the Czech Republic.

The race is on for the Off-Broadway Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Costume Design Costume Design Best Costume Design (Off-Broadway) 1 Saawan Tiwari & Walking Legend Studios - BONE WARS The Players Theater 11% 2 Mikayla Carleo - YOU & ME A.R.T./New York 8% 3 Marlene Hamm - GOTTA DANCE Theater at St. Jean's 8% 4 Richard Gross - A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 6% 5 Emily Mustillo - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Nxt Generation Theatrics 6% Best Costume Design (Off-Off Broadway) 1 John Beltre - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT THE MUSICAL Gallery Players 10% 2 Adanne Spencer-Johnson - TWELFTH NIGHT Tier5 Theatre Company 9% 3 Amaya Gonzalez-Møllmann - HAND TO GOD Gallery Players 7% 4 Marc A. Hermann & Katie Concannon - DAMN YANKEES The Heights Players 7% 5 Cecilia Bracey - UNCOMMON WOMEN AND OTHERS OUT/PLAY at MCS Theatre 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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