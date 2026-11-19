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The Acting Company has announced Cynthia Nixon (Broadway: The Little Foxes; Wit; Rabbit Hole) and Celia Keenan-Bolger (Broadway: To Kill a Mockingbird; The Glass Menagerie; The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) have joined the cast of their WINTER BENEFIT fundraising event, curated and directed by Dakin Matthews (Broadway: To Kill a Mockingbird, Waitress, Camelot).

The staged reading performance will also feature previously announced Matthews, Brian Stokes Mitchell (Broadway: Kiss Me, Kate; Ragtime; Man of La Mancha; Shuffle Along, or, the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed; King Hedley II) and Patrick Page (Broadway: Hadestown; Casa Valentina; Saint Joan; Cyrano de Bergerac; Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark).

The performance will begin at 7:30 pm in the Engelman Recital Hall at the Baruch Performing Arts Center, 55 Lexington Avenue on Monday, December 7, 2026.

The Acting Company invites patrons to an all-star evening of delightful songs, scenes, and sayings—sacred, Shakespearean, and secular—about giving thanks, led by celebrated founding Company member Dakin Matthews. Proceeds from tickets, online silent auction winning bids, and donations directly support the Company's 2027 National Tour bringing world-class performances and an award-winning curriculum to students and their families throughout New York City and across the country.

Tickets are available now ranging in price from $30 to $500. Visit theactingcompany.org/benefit or call 212-258-3111 to learn more and reserve seats.

The race is on for the Off-Broadway Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Costume Design Costume Design Best Costume Design (Off-Broadway) 1 Saawan Tiwari & Walking Legend Studios - BONE WARS The Players Theater 11% 2 Mikayla Carleo - YOU & ME A.R.T./New York 10% 3 Richard Gross - A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 8% 4 Marlene Hamm - GOTTA DANCE Theater at St. Jean's 8% 5 Emily Mustillo - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Nxt Generation Theatrics 7% Best Costume Design (Off-Off Broadway) 1 John Beltre - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT THE MUSICAL Gallery Players 10% 2 Adanne Spencer-Johnson - TWELFTH NIGHT Tier5 Theatre Company 10% 3 Marc A. Hermann & Katie Concannon - DAMN YANKEES The Heights Players 9% 4 Amaya Gonzalez-Møllmann - HAND TO GOD Gallery Players 8% 5 DW - KILLING MRS. CLAUS Theater for the New City 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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