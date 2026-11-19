"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Cynthia Nixon And Celia Keenan-Bolger Join The Acting Company's Winter Benefit
Dakin Matthews will curate and direct the all-star evening of songs and scenes at Baruch Performing Arts Center in New York City, with Brian Stokes Mitchell and more.
The Acting Company has announced Cynthia Nixon (Broadway: The Little Foxes; Wit; Rabbit Hole) and Celia Keenan-Bolger (Broadway: To Kill a Mockingbird; The Glass Menagerie; The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) have joined the cast of their WINTER BENEFIT fundraising event, curated and directed by Dakin Matthews (Broadway: To Kill a Mockingbird, Waitress, Camelot).
The staged reading performance will also feature previously announced Matthews, Brian Stokes Mitchell (Broadway: Kiss Me, Kate; Ragtime; Man of La Mancha; Shuffle Along, or, the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed; King Hedley II) and Patrick Page (Broadway: Hadestown; Casa Valentina; Saint Joan; Cyrano de Bergerac; Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark).
The performance will begin at 7:30 pm in the Engelman Recital Hall at the Baruch Performing Arts Center, 55 Lexington Avenue on Monday, December 7, 2026.
The Acting Company invites patrons to an all-star evening of delightful songs, scenes, and sayings—sacred, Shakespearean, and secular—about giving thanks, led by celebrated founding Company member Dakin Matthews. Proceeds from tickets, online silent auction winning bids, and donations directly support the Company's 2027 National Tour bringing world-class performances and an award-winning curriculum to students and their families throughout New York City and across the country.
Tickets are available now ranging in price from $30 to $500. Visit theactingcompany.org/benefit or call 212-258-3111 to learn more and reserve seats.
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