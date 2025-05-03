CreateTheater's 4th Annual New Works Festival Features Eight New Plays And Musicals

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



CreateTheater, under the artistic direction of Off-Broadway producer Cate Cammarata, has announced the return of its annual New Works Festival. Now in its fourth year, the Festival is presenting three brand-new musicals and five original plays to the NYC theater community. The festival will take place at the MTC Creative Center from May 15 - 25, offering the industry a first look at stories that have been developed by the company.

Dedicated to nurturing new voices and bold stories, the CreateTheater New Works Festival has become a launching pad for innovative work and original voices in American theater. This year's curated selection promises a powerful blend of genres, styles, and themes, reflecting the vitality and diversity of today's theater landscape.

"Our mission has always been to provide a platform where new work can be developed, supported, and celebrated," said Cammarata, Founder and Artistic Director of CreateTheater. "This year's festival continues that legacy by showcasing artists who are telling urgent, moving, and wildly imaginative stories."

2025 Festival Industry Readings include:

A Thing of Beauty

Written by D.W. Gregory

Directed by James Glossman

Oscar Wilde meets the Marx Brothers in D.W. Gregory's screwball comedy about art, class, and censorship in 1950s New England.

Alexsei's Quest: A New Musical

Book and Lyrics by George Pfirrmann

Music by Jamie Allen

Directed by Katrin Hilbe

A renowned Russian dissident dies in prison only to awaken in a shadowy afterlife, where he must complete a perilous Quest to continue his spiritual journey - while being sabotaged at every turn by spectral agents of the regime he defied in life. Sometimes, even in death, your enemies are still out to get you.

Forevermore: The Musical

Book, music, and lyrics by Martin Jagodzinski

Directed by Bianca LaVerne Jones

The King and Princess of long warring nations enter into an arranged marriage to end the long standing conflict. As they learn about each other, they begin to fall in love. All those around them on both sides oppose their union at every turn. As the conflict deepens, the truce falls apart and both sides revolt to maintain the old philosophy or to fight for change.

FOUR, a play with music

Written by Clé Holly

Directed by Rebecca Frazier

After 30 years, the Renowned String Quartet loses a founding member. To honor their pact, the remaining members agree to part. Their manager, however, fights to keep them together. Will his impulsive solution break them up for good?

Green the Musical

Book by Kathryn Komsa Schmidt

Music by Dante DiMicco, Kathryn Komsa Schmidt, Elliot Sokolov, Justin Schmidt

Directed by Jonathan Cerullo

Inspired by the Poem Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, written by an anonymous author in the late 14th century

Trickery. Secrets. Temptation. Yet, one strives to be true to his word. Enter this medieval world of fun, fantasy and romance based on the legend of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, where chivalry faces challenges from beheadings to seductions and sings its way to resolution and redemption.

Lullaby for Winnie

Written by Alan Stewart

Directed by Peter Sampieri

A diagnosis of ALS forces a famous director and a former great actress to heal their relationship and work together on a play about euthanasia. The problem is the actress is the director's estranged mother. As both their personal and artistic journeys collide, the director's Great Dane, Winnie, (portrayed by a puppet) serves as a buffer as the tension careens toward a poignant, shared reckoning

Marital Blitz

Written & directed by William Ivor Fowkes

When fiery marriages blow up.

After 15 years of marriage and one argument too many, Aaron and Blake-both approaching their 50thbirthday-decide to get divorced. Within a year, Blake marries a 22-year-old actor, and Aaron gets involved with a 22-year-old dancer. But how long can this arrangement survive?

The Mothers

Written by Chris Sherman

Directed by Cate Cammarata

Three wildly different mothers-an overbearing homemaker, a glamorous but clueless diva, and a hormonal mom-to-be-are forced to coexist under one roof for a month. As personalities clash and parenting styles collide, each woman confronts what it really means to be a mother. The Odd Couple meets Pygmalion in this heartwarming comedy about identity, family, and the chaos of unconditional love.

All of the above are presented as developmental Industry Readings, giving writers the opportunity to hear their work come to life in front of live audiences, producers, and industry insiders. Past festivals have led to full productions, publishing deals, and commercial interest for participating artists.

The 2025 New Works Festival is possible thanks to the donations to CreateTheater last year. Every penny donated in 2024 went directly into the costs of securing space to support and encourage this new work.

Thank you for your continuing support and encouragement! To help support the development of new work, go to https://newworksfest.org/donate/

More information on the New Works Festival is available at newworksfest.org. Press and industry professionals are encouraged to join our email list for information and to RSVP.

ABOUT CREATETHEATER

CreateTheater has been helping writers write, develop and produce new work since the company was launched in 2016 by Cate Cammarata, an Off-Broadway producer, director and dramaturg.

In 2020 CreateTheater created a resident company, the Experts Theater Company (ETC) as an artistic home to work with a smaller group of writers to write, develop and personally guide their work through to production.

The New Works Festival is a collaborative series produced by CreateTheater, featuring ETC members whose shows are ready for their first industry reading in NYC.

