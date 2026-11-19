"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Cooper Jennings and Ella Stevens to Star in THE FANATICS Off-Broadway at Mint Theater Company
The show begins performances February 13, 2027 at Theatre Row.
Cooper Jennings and Ella Stevens will star in the upcoming Off-Broadway production of THE FANATICS by Miles Malleson at Mint Theater Company.
Directed by Davis McCallum, Artistic Director of Hudson Valley Shakespeare, the show begins performances February 13, 2027, in advance of its opening night on March 4, 2027, at Theatre Row and will run through March 20, 2027. Mint Theater Company's EnrichMint series continues on Saturday, February 20, with “Let's Talk About Sex” with Jesse Marchese.
A sharp, witty, and contemporary exploration of personal freedom, THE FANATICS follows John Freeman and his sister Gwen, both disillusioned by the Great War, as they attempt to forge lives based on radical new ideas about love, sex, and marriage — all while continuing to live under their parents' roof.
Written in 1924, THE FANATICS challenges traditional attitudes toward intimacy, relationships, and social convention with humor, compassion, and insight. Nearly a century later, its questions about individual freedom and the expectations of society remain relevant.
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