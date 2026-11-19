NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Cooper Jennings and Ella Stevens will star in the upcoming Off-Broadway production of THE FANATICS by Miles Malleson at Mint Theater Company.

Directed by Davis McCallum, Artistic Director of Hudson Valley Shakespeare, the show begins performances February 13, 2027, in advance of its opening night on March 4, 2027, at Theatre Row and will run through March 20, 2027. Mint Theater Company's EnrichMint series continues on Saturday, February 20, with “Let's Talk About Sex” with Jesse Marchese.

A sharp, witty, and contemporary exploration of personal freedom, THE FANATICS follows John Freeman and his sister Gwen, both disillusioned by the Great War, as they attempt to forge lives based on radical new ideas about love, sex, and marriage — all while continuing to live under their parents' roof.

Written in 1924, THE FANATICS challenges traditional attitudes toward intimacy, relationships, and social convention with humor, compassion, and insight. Nearly a century later, its questions about individual freedom and the expectations of society remain relevant.

The race is on for the Off-Broadway Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Costume Design Costume Design Best Costume Design (Off-Broadway) 1 Mikayla Carleo - YOU & ME A.R.T./New York 12% 2 Saawan Tiwari & Walking Legend Studios - BONE WARS The Players Theater 10% 3 Marlene Hamm - GOTTA DANCE Theater at St. Jean's 9% 4 Emily Mustillo - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Nxt Generation Theatrics 8% 5 Richard Gross - A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 8% Best Costume Design (Off-Off Broadway) 1 Adanne Spencer-Johnson - TWELFTH NIGHT Tier5 Theatre Company 11% 2 Marc A. Hermann & Katie Concannon - DAMN YANKEES The Heights Players 9% 3 Amaya Gonzalez-Møllmann - HAND TO GOD Gallery Players 9% 4 John Beltre - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT THE MUSICAL Gallery Players 7% 5 Chris Godshall - SHE KILLS MONSTERS The Secret Theatre 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming