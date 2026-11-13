Connor Delves to Bring CADEL: LUNGS ON LEGS Off-Broadway at MMAC Theatre

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Following over 150 performances across Australia and the UK—and more than 2,500 miles biked onstage—Connor Delves will make the U.S. premiere of his solo play, CADEL: Lungs On Legs, Off-Broadway at MMAC Theatre from March 30 – May 8, 2027.

CADEL: Lungs On Legs tells the extraordinary true story of Cadel Evans, the first Australian to win the Tour de France—the world's most prestigious annual three-week, 2,200-mile bicycle race. Delves pedals live throughout the entire performance on the actual bikes Evans rode to victory in the 2011 Tour de France, bringing the sacrifices, setbacks, and grit behind his historic win to the stage.

Delves grew up in a cycling family: his parents owned a bike shop, his mother was a triathlete, and his father competed internationally alongside Evans in the 1990s. Anchored by Delves's grueling physical performance, CADEL: Lungs On Legs blends vivid storytelling, immersive design, and race commentary from the legendary 'voice of the Tour de France,' Phil Liggett, to capture the high-stakes suspense of elite cycling in real time. “I felt like I was watching Cadel Evans win the Tour de France," says Liggett. “Connor IS Cadel. That was Cadel.”



CADEL: Lungs On Legs is created and performed by Connor Delves, written by Delves and Steve McMahon, and directed and dramaturged by Mark Barford. The creative team includes production design by Imagine Black, lighting design by Mitchell Fenton, video design by Lauren Cochrane, composition and sound design by Nate Edmondson, and assistant stage manager Mecca Christy. CADEL: Lungs On Legs is presented by Cadel the Play LLC in association with Anant Das & Nina Jack. Read a review from the UK run of Lungs on Legs at Riverside Studios!

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