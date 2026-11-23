"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Composers Revealed and Ticket On-Sale Dates Set for Lin-Manuel Miranda's THE COMPOSER SERIES Evening
Lin-Manuel Miranda will be joined by composers César Alvarez, Fouad Dakwar, Alison Dineen, and Aneesa Folds.
Lincoln Center Theater revealed the lineup of composers and on sale information for the Lin-Manuel Miranda evening as part of their inaugural lineup for The Composer Series, set for Monday, December 14, 2026 at 8:00PM at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. Lin-Manuel Miranda will be joined by composers César Alvarez, Fouad Dakwar, Alison Dineen, and Aneesa Folds. Kurt Crowley will serve as Music Director. Vocalists for the evening will be announced shortly. Tickets are available to members beginning Monday, November 30 at 10:00AM, and will be on sale to the general public beginning Tuesday, December 1 at 10:00AM.
In this new series, some of the most influential songwriters of our time take the stage to champion the next generation of musical theater artists. In three one-night-only events at the Vivian Beaumont Theater, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Sara Bareilles each join forces with exciting emerging composers to share songs, stories, and the creative spark that connects one generation of artists to the next.
Each evening will feature performances of works by these celebrated artists alongside new music from rising voices in the field, creating a rare opportunity to experience established and emerging talent in conversation. Through performance and discussion, audiences will gain an intimate glimpse into the craft of songwriting, the mentorship and generosity that sustain the art form, and the future of American musical theater. The emerging composers were hand selected and curated by each headlining composer.
As previously announced, on Monday, November 30, 2026 at 8:00PM Benj Pasek & Justin Paul will be joined by vocalists Antonio Cipriano, Kyle Freeman, Aisha Jackson, Jordan Tyson, Joy Woods, and Rachel Zegler, composers Barlow & Bear, Marie Dresselhuis, Joriah Kwamé, Oliver Richman, and Jaheem King Toombs. Cynthia Meng will serve as Music Director. Tickets for the Pasek & Paul evening are now available for purchase. Details about the Sara Bareilles evening on Monday, June 21, 2027 at 8:00PM will be announced soon.
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