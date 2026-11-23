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Lincoln Center Theater revealed the lineup of composers and on sale information for the Lin-Manuel Miranda evening as part of their inaugural lineup for The Composer Series, set for Monday, December 14, 2026 at 8:00PM at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. Lin-Manuel Miranda will be joined by composers César Alvarez, Fouad Dakwar, Alison Dineen, and Aneesa Folds. Kurt Crowley will serve as Music Director. Vocalists for the evening will be announced shortly. Tickets are available to members beginning Monday, November 30 at 10:00AM, and will be on sale to the general public beginning Tuesday, December 1 at 10:00AM.

In this new series, some of the most influential songwriters of our time take the stage to champion the next generation of musical theater artists. In three one-night-only events at the Vivian Beaumont Theater, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Sara Bareilles each join forces with exciting emerging composers to share songs, stories, and the creative spark that connects one generation of artists to the next.

Each evening will feature performances of works by these celebrated artists alongside new music from rising voices in the field, creating a rare opportunity to experience established and emerging talent in conversation. Through performance and discussion, audiences will gain an intimate glimpse into the craft of songwriting, the mentorship and generosity that sustain the art form, and the future of American musical theater. The emerging composers were hand selected and curated by each headlining composer.

The race is on for the Off-Broadway Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Costume Design Costume Design Best Costume Design (Off-Broadway) 1 Saawan Tiwari & Walking Legend Studios - BONE WARS The Players Theater 11% 2 Mikayla Carleo - YOU & ME A.R.T./New York 8% 3 Marlene Hamm - GOTTA DANCE Theater at St. Jean's 8% 4 Richard Gross - A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 7% 5 Emily Mustillo - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Nxt Generation Theatrics 6% Best Costume Design (Off-Off Broadway) 1 John Beltre - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT THE MUSICAL Gallery Players 10% 2 Adanne Spencer-Johnson - TWELFTH NIGHT Tier5 Theatre Company 9% 3 Amaya Gonzalez-Møllmann - HAND TO GOD Gallery Players 7% 4 Marc A. Hermann & Katie Concannon - DAMN YANKEES The Heights Players 7% 5 Cecilia Bracey - UNCOMMON WOMEN AND OTHERS OUT/PLAY at MCS Theatre 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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