Comedian Ricky Sim's COMING OUT TO DEAD PEOPLE To Make Off-Broadway Debut At SoHo Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following it's sold-out engagements and multiple rave reviews from its run in the 2023 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, it's Off-West End Soho Theatre debut, Flushing-based stand-up comedian and storyteller Ricky Sim brings his critically acclaimed hour 'Coming Out To Dead People' to debut on the Off-Broadway stage of Soho Playhouse from May 23rd - June 2nd, 2024.

"Coming Out To Dead People' is an autobiographical comedy solo show written and performed by Ricky and based on his experience as a closeted gay teenager immigrating to the US with his mother, shortly before his mother's diagnosis of cancer. Combining stand-up and storytelling, the show explores his time growing up as a gaysian in the noughties, learning how to keep his first boyfriend with the help of the reggae rapper Sean Paul, while grappling with the decision to come out to his conservative Chinese-Malaysian mother. The show navigates the complexity of coming out, alongside the intersection of racial and cultural identity.Facing impending loss, Ricky is forced to reconcile the two worlds he grew up in and to question the meanings of grief, family love, and acceptance.

Ricky has performed 'Coming Out to Dead People' to sell out audiences across New York, London, Kuala Lumpur (where he had to perform in a secretive/queer-safe space). During his successful Edinburgh run, the show was included in the "Ultimate List of LGBTQ Shows at Edinburgh Fringe" by Forbes and featured in a BBC Radio show segment. 'Coming Out to Dead People' was selected as one of the 2024 OFFFEST Finalists by the Offies (The Off-West End Theatre Award).He has opened for Julia Scotti (America's Got Talent) and Marcia Belsky (Comedy Central) and was featured in New York Comedy Festival, New York Queer Comedy Festival, and Asian Comedy Festival.

Ricky Sim (he/him) is a lawyer-turned-comedian originally from Kuala Lumpur and is currently living with his partner in New York City. As somebody born with cleft-palate and a gay immigrant who grew up in a working-class neighborhood of Queens NY, Ricky is passionate about writing and highlighting complex stories and struggles that are usually underrepresented in the mainstream media.

As a comedy writer, Ricky was selected to be the 2021 recipient of The PIT/Saturday Night Live (SNL) Scholarship, which is co-sponsored by Saturday Night Live. With the comedy pilot that he co-wrote, he was selected as the 2023 Fellow of the Yes And...Laughter Lab, which is a competitive incubation lab, pitch program, and showcase that lifts up the best comedy writers and performers who create new comedy about topics that matter, with a focus on BIPOC, immigrant, Muslim, LGBTQ, and female talent.

'Coming Out to Dead People' is directed by Ryan Cunningham (she/her), who is a queer Emmy & Peabody award-winning producer & director. Her directing credits includes Sugar Daddy (SoHo Playhouse/Soho Theatre), Club Cumming Presents a Queer Comedy Extravaganza! (Showtime) hosted by Alan Cumming, Ilana Glazer: The Planet is Burning (Amazon), Expecting Amy (HBO Max), and the upcoming feature Lone Wolves. TV Producing credits: Broad City, Search Party, Inside Amy Schumer & Ziwe.