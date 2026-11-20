NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Atlanta-born comedian and writer MANDAL, also known as The MANDAL Man, has released his latest stand-up comedy special, $$$$$$ (pronounced “dollar sign”), now available on YouTube, with digital audio, limited-edition gold vinyl and VHS releases arriving November 20, 2026.

Co-produced by Donald Glover's media company Gilga and Bay Area comedy production company and record label Blonde Medicine, the special combines MANDAL's offbeat humor and storytelling with the visual style of 1970s comedy specials and classic late-night television.

Throughout the half-hour performance, MANDAL shares stories about friendship, growing older and everyday experiences, creating an intimate atmosphere that makes the audience feel like a gathering of old friends.

“This standup comedy program is my beautiful, dark, twisted fantasy: my fantasy of me in another universe,” said MANDAL.

The comedian hopes the special not only makes audiences laugh but also encourages viewers to embrace their own creativity and individuality.

Directed by Khari Johnson, $$$$$$ is produced by Ndeye Thioubou, with cinematography by Bradley Credit and production design by Alyssa Miele.

In addition to its YouTube release, $$$$$$ is available as a comedy album on digital streaming platforms and limited-edition gold vinyl. A VHS edition of the program is also available through Gilga.

Originally from Atlanta and now based in Los Angeles, MANDAL is the co-creator, writer and voice of Adult Swim's Lil Daddy. In 2024, he was named one of Vulture's Comedians You Should and Will Know.

His television and digital appearances include The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Comedy Central, Don't Tell Comedy and Netflix Is a Joke. He is currently touring with John Mulaney and Josh Johnson.



Photo Credit: Sam Balaban - High Res Photos Here

The race is on for the Off-Broadway Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Costume Design Costume Design Best Costume Design (Off-Broadway) 1 Saawan Tiwari & Walking Legend Studios - BONE WARS The Players Theater 12% 2 Mikayla Carleo - YOU & ME A.R.T./New York 9% 3 Richard Gross - A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 8% 4 Marlene Hamm - GOTTA DANCE Theater at St. Jean's 8% 5 Emily Mustillo - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Nxt Generation Theatrics 7% Best Costume Design (Off-Off Broadway) 1 John Beltre - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT THE MUSICAL Gallery Players 10% 2 Adanne Spencer-Johnson - TWELFTH NIGHT Tier5 Theatre Company 10% 3 Marc A. Hermann & Katie Concannon - DAMN YANKEES The Heights Players 8% 4 Amaya Gonzalez-Møllmann - HAND TO GOD Gallery Players 8% 5 Christopher Basile - THE HOMOSEXUALS OUT/PLAY at The Studio Theater at 520 8th Ave 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming