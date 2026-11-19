NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

92NY is hosting the second annual Rodgers & Hammerstein's The Sound of Music Sing-A-Long! This new holiday season tradition — hosted again by two-time Tony Award winner Christine Ebersole — is on Sunday, December 13 at 2:30 pm and tickets are available now.

Experience the beloved 1965 movie musical as it was meant to be enjoyed: on the big screen in a spectacular 4K Ultra HD digital master complete with onscreen lyrics, surrounded by fellow fans and with absolutely no expectation to stay quiet. Costumes are enthusiastically encouraged, whether you arrive as Maria, a von Trapp, a lonely goatherd or in your finest curtain couture and pick up a complimentary tote bag filled with surprises to enhance the experience.

The Sound of Music — winner of 5 Academy Awards, including Best Picture — stars Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer in the unforgettable story of Maria and the von Trapp family, accompanied by Rodgers & Hammerstein classics including “Do-Re-Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen,” “My Favorite Things,” “Edelweiss,” and, of course, “The Sound of Music.”

The race is on for the Off-Broadway Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Costume Design Costume Design Best Costume Design (Off-Broadway) 1 Mikayla Carleo - YOU & ME A.R.T./New York 11% 2 Saawan Tiwari & Walking Legend Studios - BONE WARS The Players Theater 10% 3 Marlene Hamm - GOTTA DANCE Theater at St. Jean's 9% 4 Richard Gross - A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 8% 5 Emily Mustillo - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Nxt Generation Theatrics 7% Best Costume Design (Off-Off Broadway) 1 Adanne Spencer-Johnson - TWELFTH NIGHT Tier5 Theatre Company 10% 2 Marc A. Hermann & Katie Concannon - DAMN YANKEES The Heights Players 9% 3 Amaya Gonzalez-Møllmann - HAND TO GOD Gallery Players 9% 4 John Beltre - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT THE MUSICAL Gallery Players 9% 5 Chris Godshall - SHE KILLS MONSTERS The Secret Theatre 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming