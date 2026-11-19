"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Christine Ebersole to Host 92NY's THE SOUND OF MUSIC Sing-A-Long
Audiences are encouraged to wear costumes and will receive a complimentary tote bag at the event on Sunday, December 13.
92NY is hosting the second annual Rodgers & Hammerstein's The Sound of Music Sing-A-Long! This new holiday season tradition — hosted again by two-time Tony Award winner Christine Ebersole — is on Sunday, December 13 at 2:30 pm and tickets are available now.
Experience the beloved 1965 movie musical as it was meant to be enjoyed: on the big screen in a spectacular 4K Ultra HD digital master complete with onscreen lyrics, surrounded by fellow fans and with absolutely no expectation to stay quiet. Costumes are enthusiastically encouraged, whether you arrive as Maria, a von Trapp, a lonely goatherd or in your finest curtain couture and pick up a complimentary tote bag filled with surprises to enhance the experience.
The Sound of Music — winner of 5 Academy Awards, including Best Picture — stars Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer in the unforgettable story of Maria and the von Trapp family, accompanied by Rodgers & Hammerstein classics including “Do-Re-Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen,” “My Favorite Things,” “Edelweiss,” and, of course, “The Sound of Music.”
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