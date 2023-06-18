Chip Deffaa's 'Fanny Brice - Rare and Unreleased Recordings' CD is Out Now

Find out how to purchase the album here!

By: Jun. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Two World Premieres, Five U.S. Premieres, and More Set For New Victory Theater's 2023-24 S Photo 2 Two World Premieres, Five U.S. Premieres, and More Set For New Victory Theater's 2023-24 Season
Review Roundup: Critics Visit DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Starring Kelli O'Hara & Brian d'Arcy Photo 3 Reviews: Critics Visit DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Starring Kelli O'Hara & Brian d'Arcy James
Work by Dominique Morisseau, Sarah Ruhl & Dave Malloy Set for Signature Theatre Winter/Spr Photo 4 Signature Theatre Sets Winter/Spring 2024 Season

Chip Deffaa's 'Fanny Brice - Rare and Unreleased Recordings' CD is Out Now

Chip Deffaa's 'Fanny Brice - Rare and Unreleased Recordings' CD is Out Now

ASCAP Award-winning writer/producer Chip Deffaa has just put out another CD of legendary entertainer Fanny Brice, drawing upon singular performances in his own personal collection.

"Fanny Brice: Rare and Unreleased Recordings," being released this week, may be ordered here: https://www.ebay.com/sch/i.html?_from=R40&_trksid=p2380057.m570.l1313&_nkw=fanny+brice+rare+and+unreleased+recordings&_sacat=0 .

Deffaa says that the album--the 45th album that he has produced--is an outgrowth of the Off-Broadway show he wrote and directed, "One Night with Fanny Brice." He notes: "The fine actresses who've portrayed Fanny Brice for me in productions of my show--both in NYC and regionally--would ask me if I could provide them with reference recordings of Brice to help them learn about her work. I'd share with them rarities from my personal collection--including performances that have never before been released. That led to me putting out one CD last year, 'Fanny Brice: The Real Funny Girl.' The public response to that CD was so unexpectedly strong, I included more rare Brice CD material on another recently released CD, 'Chip Deffaa's Broadway and Vaudeville Legends.'

"And now I think I have the best overview of her work on this brand new CD. It includes many of her most popular numbers; however, these are not the studio recordings that have often been released but rarer alternate versions. And they capture her well. Brice became America's highest-paid singing comedienne, and these performances remind us why. We hear her sing torch songs, comedic songs, and cavort in sketches--sometimes playing herself, sometimes 'Baby Snooks.' She's joined by Frank Morgan, Hanley Stafford, Don Wilson,. and other notables from her time.

"I was lucky enough to know people who were part of Brice's world, such as George Burns, Robert Alexander, and Todd Fisher. And I've always loved her work," Deffaa notes. "The Broadway musical 'Funny Girl' was inspired by her life; but there's a lot more to Fanny Brice than can be suggested in any one show. And recordings she made a century and more ago--beautifully remastered here by audio engineer Scott Gordon--still get to me. I like sharing these recordings. She's one of the early showbiz greats, and it's a joy to listen to her."

Frank Dain did the graphic design for the new album; Jessee Dakota Riehl served as historic consultant. And Steve Garrin, Matt Nardozzi, and Casey McCarroll are thanked for their production assistance. The album is dedicated to Michael Perry, head of Leicester Bay Theatricals, which publishes and licenses plays that Deffaa has written about Brice. The album is available--as either a physical CD or in digital form--from Ebay, Amazon, Apple iTunes, Footlight Records, etc.



RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
James T. Lanes TRIPLE THREAT Begins Previews At Theatre Row, June 17 Photo
James T. Lane's TRIPLE THREAT Begins Previews At Theatre Row, June 17

Fresh off starring in the role of Billy Flynn in Broadway's Chicago, theatre veteran James T. Lane's solo autobiographical show, Triple Threat, begins previews on Saturday, June 17th in advance of Juneteenth and salutes the show's diverse creatives. Triple Threat plays at THEATRE ROW (410 W. 42nd Street, NYC NY) in advance of opening night on June 23rd.

2
MAESTROS MAGICAL MUSIC BOX LIVE! Launches Give a Kid a Seat Program Photo
MAESTRO'S MAGICAL MUSIC BOX LIVE! Launches Give a Kid a Seat Program

Maestro’s Magical Music Box Live!, an educational children's show for kids 3-10 years performed in English and ASL based on the popular YouTube series, has launched a Give a Kid a Seat Program for kids battling cancer to receive free tickets to the show. 

3
Two World Premieres, Five U.S. Premieres & More Set for New Victory Theater 2023-24 Se Photo
Two World Premieres, Five U.S. Premieres & More Set for New Victory Theater 2023-24 Season

The New Victory Theater has announced their 2023-24 season, featuring two world premieres and five U.S. premieres among its 11 productions of theater, circus, dance, puppetry, and music from around the globe.

4
Two World Premieres, Five U.S. Premieres, and More Set For New Victory Theaters 2023-24 Se Photo
Two World Premieres, Five U.S. Premieres, and More Set For New Victory Theater's 2023-24 Season

The New Victory Theater announced their 2023-24 season, featuring two world premieres and five U.S. premieres among its 11 productions of theater, circus, dance, puppetry, and music from around the globe, including three exciting productions created specifically for very young audiences. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Miranda, Kander, and More Discuss NEW YORK, NEW YORK's Story and Score Video Video: Watch Miranda, Kander, and More Discuss NEW YORK, NEW YORK's Story and Score
Mykal Kilgore Performs the BROADWAY BARES: PLEASURE PARK Finale in Rehearsal Video
Mykal Kilgore Performs the BROADWAY BARES: PLEASURE PARK Finale in Rehearsal
Watch the Cast of HARMONY Wish Barry Manilow a Happy Birthday Video
Watch the Cast of HARMONY Wish Barry Manilow a Happy Birthday
The Cast of THE COTTAGE Is Getting Ready for Broadway Video
The Cast of THE COTTAGE Is Getting Ready for Broadway
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS

Recommended For You