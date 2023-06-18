Chip Deffaa's 'Fanny Brice - Rare and Unreleased Recordings' CD is Out Now

ASCAP Award-winning writer/producer Chip Deffaa has just put out another CD of legendary entertainer Fanny Brice, drawing upon singular performances in his own personal collection.

"Fanny Brice: Rare and Unreleased Recordings," being released this week, may be ordered here: https://www.ebay.com/sch/i.html?_from=R40&_trksid=p2380057.m570.l1313&_nkw=fanny+brice+rare+and+unreleased+recordings&_sacat=0 .

Deffaa says that the album--the 45th album that he has produced--is an outgrowth of the Off-Broadway show he wrote and directed, "One Night with Fanny Brice." He notes: "The fine actresses who've portrayed Fanny Brice for me in productions of my show--both in NYC and regionally--would ask me if I could provide them with reference recordings of Brice to help them learn about her work. I'd share with them rarities from my personal collection--including performances that have never before been released. That led to me putting out one CD last year, 'Fanny Brice: The Real Funny Girl.' The public response to that CD was so unexpectedly strong, I included more rare Brice CD material on another recently released CD, 'Chip Deffaa's Broadway and Vaudeville Legends.'

"And now I think I have the best overview of her work on this brand new CD. It includes many of her most popular numbers; however, these are not the studio recordings that have often been released but rarer alternate versions. And they capture her well. Brice became America's highest-paid singing comedienne, and these performances remind us why. We hear her sing torch songs, comedic songs, and cavort in sketches--sometimes playing herself, sometimes 'Baby Snooks.' She's joined by Frank Morgan, Hanley Stafford, Don Wilson,. and other notables from her time.

"I was lucky enough to know people who were part of Brice's world, such as George Burns, Robert Alexander, and Todd Fisher. And I've always loved her work," Deffaa notes. "The Broadway musical 'Funny Girl' was inspired by her life; but there's a lot more to Fanny Brice than can be suggested in any one show. And recordings she made a century and more ago--beautifully remastered here by audio engineer Scott Gordon--still get to me. I like sharing these recordings. She's one of the early showbiz greats, and it's a joy to listen to her."

Frank Dain did the graphic design for the new album; Jessee Dakota Riehl served as historic consultant. And Steve Garrin, Matt Nardozzi, and Casey McCarroll are thanked for their production assistance. The album is dedicated to Michael Perry, head of Leicester Bay Theatricals, which publishes and licenses plays that Deffaa has written about Brice. The album is available--as either a physical CD or in digital form--from Ebay, Amazon, Apple iTunes, Footlight Records, etc.