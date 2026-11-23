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Cherry Lane Theatre has unveiled its holiday offering with The Winter Sure Shot, a five-night sock hop with Brooklyn-based art ensemble Standing On The Corner. The shows will run from December 17 through December 21.

Since their founding in 2015, SOTC has been on the forefront of avant-garde creations across culture: from music and film to art installations, spoken word and even drone acupuncture. The group is rooted in the cultural exchange between the USA, Puerto Rico and Africa, inspired by the sounds of soul, punk, salsa, doowop, jazz, funk, avant-garde and rap traditions, filtered through a distinctly New York City sensibility. In September, they shared their latest album, Standing On The Corner “II,” via XL Recordings—a genre-defying project with contributions from Danny Brown, Solange, Sonia Sanchez, Styles P and more.

The residency adds to the Cherry Lane’s omni-genre programming, coming amidst two new dates for Sofia Coppola’s Sundays with Sofia series: Albert Magnoli’s Purple Rain earlier this month and John McTiernan’s Die Hard on December 13. Featuring introductions by Coppola, both events sold-out within minutes.

The theatre recently hosted the newest iteration of their BookTalk series with poet, writer and performer Patti Smith alongside fast-rising Swiss writer Nelio Biedermann. In partnership with McNally Jackson Books, the event saw the pair discuss Smith’s latest memoir, Bread of Angels—which was named a “best book of the year” by Time, The New Yorker and NPR, among others—and Biedermann’s acclaimed English language debut, Lázár, which The New York Times hails as “virtuosic.” Guests were treated to a rare signing event with both authors following the conversation.

Cherry Lane’s long-run fall programming, Two Girls and School Pictures, will run through November 29. Two Girls—Cherry Lane’s first world-premiere and first project developed in-house—revisits one of the 2000s’ most viral shock-porn videos, using verbatim dialogue to construct a profound and unexpected examination of sex and the body. This darkly funny two-hander explores what we look at as we develop our sexualities and why we can’t look away. School Pictures is a musical journal documenting parenting, inequality and the cruelty of puberty in the NYC school system with humor and wit. Faith hates reading, Jane has lost her flashcards and Javier sees no point in studying because of climate change.

Photo credit: Devlin Claro

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The race is on for the Off-Broadway Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Costume Design Costume Design Best Costume Design (Off-Broadway) 1 Saawan Tiwari & Walking Legend Studios - BONE WARS The Players Theater 11% 2 Mikayla Carleo - YOU & ME A.R.T./New York 8% 3 Marlene Hamm - GOTTA DANCE Theater at St. Jean's 8% 4 Richard Gross - A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 7% 5 Emily Mustillo - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Nxt Generation Theatrics 6% Best Costume Design (Off-Off Broadway) 1 John Beltre - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT THE MUSICAL Gallery Players 10% 2 Adanne Spencer-Johnson - TWELFTH NIGHT Tier5 Theatre Company 9% 3 Amaya Gonzalez-Møllmann - HAND TO GOD Gallery Players 7% 4 Marc A. Hermann & Katie Concannon - DAMN YANKEES The Heights Players 7% 5 Cecilia Bracey - UNCOMMON WOMEN AND OTHERS OUT/PLAY at MCS Theatre 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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