Cast Set for THE GREAT MORTALITY Staged Readings at Spark Musical Theatre Festival

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Rehearsals are underway for the new Plague-themed musical 'The Great Mortality,' to be presented as staged readings on November 12 and 13 at the Spark Musical Theatre Festival in New York.

Loosely inspired by historical events, the satirical musical by composer and conceptor Holly Doubet takes place against the backdrop of plague-era Venice. The work explores the enduring intersections of pandemics, politics, religion and art, drawing unexpected parallels between a historic catastrophe and contemporary life.

The cast includes Ben Jones as composer Antonio Vivaldi, Elizabeth Raquel Ramirez as Anna Girò, Vivaldi's favored mezzo-soprano and muse; Jordan Jones as Farinelli, the celebrated castrato opera singer; Brayden Co as The Pope; Max Jacob Zaner as Charles de L'Orme, the physician who invented the iconic plague bird-mask; and Adam Lucas as Del Frutto, Anna's father.

''The Great Mortality' is about how music and art will survive whatever devastation faces humanity,' Doubet said.

Doubet describes the score as a musical 'mashup,' ranging from soft-shoe to Baroque and operatic styles. Though not a comedy, dark humor runs throughout, including 'Dead Meat,' performed by the inventor of the bird mask, and 'What Could Possibly Go Wrong?', an opening number sung by complacent townspeople. Another number, 'You Don't Know,' addresses the brutal practice of castrating boys to preserve their singing voices.

The musical also makes room for religious satire and romance. The Pope gets his own number, 'Holier Than Thou,' while Vivaldi and Girò share the love duet 'What If Us Never Happened?' Although the pair were not known to have had a romantic relationship, Doubet imagines one for the stage.

The story also departs from history in its tragic conclusion. Girò outlived Vivaldi in real life, but Doubet reverses their fates in the musical. Both contract the plague; Vivaldi survives, while Girò dies. Her death inspires him to create even more beautiful music.

The Great Mortality follows Doubet's musical theater project This Is Not a Drill, which explored a nuclear missile threat in Hawaii and premiered off-Broadway at The York Theatre in 2025. The experience shaped her approach to the new work, including her determination to preserve its provocative ideas.

The creative team for 'The Great Mortality' includes Gabriel Barre, director; David J. Madore, musical director; Ashley Wren Collins, associate director; James McCarthy, book co-writer; and Kathy Babylon and John Vester, who co-wrote the music and lyrics.

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

The Great Mortality - staged readings

Dates: Thursday, November 12, at 4:00 p.m./ Friday, November 13, 2026, at 4:00 p.m.

Venue: 28th Street Theatre (TADA!), 15 W. 28th Street, New York, NY 10011

Tickets: $25 per person. A Q&A follows each reading.

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