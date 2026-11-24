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Cast Set for Site-Specific MACBETH at Brothers Wash & Dry in Maspeth
The production will run for one week in a Queens arts space, with 15 tickets available per performance.
A site-specific production of William Shakespeare's Macbeth directed by Gían Pérez (Romeo + Juliet, The Potluck) and Chad Pierre Vann (Downpressors) will begin performances on Sunday, December 13 for a limited run through Sunday, December 20 at Brothers Wash & Dry.
The cast of Macbeth will include Lama El Homaïssi (The End of Incorporated Filth), Dylan Jackson (“M.I.A.”), and Emma Steiner (Whatever Happened to the Girls). The show will also feature production design by Pedro Hernández (¿baby blue?) and video design by Claire Talbott (Constructed Realities).
Macbeth will be performed for one week only at Brothers Wash & Dry, an interdisciplinary arts space in Maspeth, Queens which has programmed independent and experimental music in New York for almost a decade. This production marks the first major theatrical endeavor at the venue. Macbeth is a statement of evil.
Macbeth will begin at 8pm every night, with only 15 tickets available for each performance. Ticketholders will receive directions to the venue prior to showtime. Macbeth will run approximately 90 minutes, with no intermission.
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