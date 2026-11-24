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A site-specific production of William Shakespeare's Macbeth directed by Gían Pérez (Romeo + Juliet, The Potluck) and Chad Pierre Vann (Downpressors) will begin performances on Sunday, December 13 for a limited run through Sunday, December 20 at Brothers Wash & Dry.

The cast of Macbeth will include Lama El Homaïssi (The End of Incorporated Filth), Dylan Jackson (“M.I.A.”), and Emma Steiner (Whatever Happened to the Girls). The show will also feature production design by Pedro Hernández (¿baby blue?) and video design by Claire Talbott (Constructed Realities).

Macbeth will be performed for one week only at Brothers Wash & Dry, an interdisciplinary arts space in Maspeth, Queens which has programmed independent and experimental music in New York for almost a decade. This production marks the first major theatrical endeavor at the venue. Macbeth is a statement of evil.

Macbeth will begin at 8pm every night, with only 15 tickets available for each performance. Ticketholders will receive directions to the venue prior to showtime. Macbeth will run approximately 90 minutes, with no intermission.

The race is on for the Off-Broadway Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Costume Design Costume Design Best Costume Design (Off-Broadway) 1 Saawan Tiwari & Walking Legend Studios - BONE WARS The Players Theater 11% 2 Mikayla Carleo - YOU & ME A.R.T./New York 8% 3 Marlene Hamm - GOTTA DANCE Theater at St. Jean's 8% 4 Richard Gross - A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 6% 5 Emily Mustillo - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Nxt Generation Theatrics 6% Best Costume Design (Off-Off Broadway) 1 John Beltre - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT THE MUSICAL Gallery Players 10% 2 Adanne Spencer-Johnson - TWELFTH NIGHT Tier5 Theatre Company 9% 3 Amaya Gonzalez-Møllmann - HAND TO GOD Gallery Players 7% 4 Marc A. Hermann & Katie Concannon - DAMN YANKEES The Heights Players 7% 5 Cecilia Bracey - UNCOMMON WOMEN AND OTHERS OUT/PLAY at MCS Theatre 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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