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​Theatre Now has revealed the full cast and creative team for their upcoming off-Broadway production of Kit Goldstein Grant's new musical comedy Christmas Eve in Dikanka, which runs December 11-29 at Theatre 154.

This slapstick-filled romp features book, music and lyrics by Kit Goldstein Grant and follows in the tradition of the Marx Brothers and Monty Python. A blacksmith must find fancy shoes like the Czarina's by Christmas Day or lose the heart of his lady love… but when the Devil comes to town, will he give up his soul for a sole?

Directed by Ilana Ransom Toeplitz (Reefer Madness! reunion) with music direction and arrangements by Jonathon Lynch (Finding Neverland), the cast will feature Maggie Bera (Theatre Now's Powerline Road) as Oksana, Weller Dorff (New York debut!) as Vakula, Carlos Guillermo (Grease! Brazilian National Tour) as the Devil, Ryan Hunt (National Tours of Ain't Too Proud, Rock of Ages) as the Narrator, and Chrysten Peddie (Dames at Sea) as Solokha.

The creative team includes scenic design by Thomas Jenkeleit, lighting design by Eli Goldberg, costume design by Ilana Breitman, sound design by Ray Yeomans, and dramaturgy by Marissa Friedman. Lena Schmitt will serve as Assistant Director, and Kai Stanton will be the Production Stage Manager. Christmas Eve in Dikanka is produced by Judith Manocherian in association with Theatre Now. Casting is by Erik Schark.

Founded in 2013, Theatre Now New York is primarily known for the annual SOUND BITES Festival of 10-Minute Musicals. They also produce readings, workshops and productions of new musicals developed in their Musical Writers Lab. In addition, they host the monthly Verse Intro Cabaret series at SoHo Playhouse and monthly Industry Nights featuring Master Classes and other special events. Past and upcoming guests include Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty, Andrew Lippa, Jason Robert Brown, Marc Shaiman, and many more.

The race is on for the Off-Broadway Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Costume Design Costume Design Best Costume Design (Off-Broadway) 1 Saawan Tiwari & Walking Legend Studios - BONE WARS The Players Theater 11% 2 Mikayla Carleo - YOU & ME A.R.T./New York 10% 3 Marlene Hamm - GOTTA DANCE Theater at St. Jean's 8% 4 Richard Gross - A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 8% 5 Emily Mustillo - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Nxt Generation Theatrics 7% Best Costume Design (Off-Off Broadway) 1 Adanne Spencer-Johnson - TWELFTH NIGHT Tier5 Theatre Company 10% 2 John Beltre - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT THE MUSICAL Gallery Players 9% 3 Marc A. Hermann & Katie Concannon - DAMN YANKEES The Heights Players 9% 4 Amaya Gonzalez-Møllmann - HAND TO GOD Gallery Players 8% 5 WIllow Wilson - INTIMATE APPAREL Gallery Players 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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