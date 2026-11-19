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Candle House has announced the world premiere of AXEMAN, a new binaural haunting featuring the voice of Tony Award winner Danny Burstein. Inspired by one of New Orleans' most notorious unsolved murder mysteries, AXEMAN is an encounter with the spirit of the New Orleans Axeman, made to be heard alone, in the dark. It reaches audiences two ways: first as a strictly limited in-person installation, December 10–14, at a secret location in Brooklyn, a VIP preview for Candle House members, fans, and press; then worldwide, at home, beginning December 21, at scheduled “broadcast times.”

Between 1918 and 1919, a mysterious killer known as the Axeman terrorized New Orleans, attacking residents in their homes, frequently with axes found at the crime scenes. The unidentified murderer became the subject of widespread panic after a letter attributed to the killer threatened further violence unless the city's residents played jazz music on a designated night. The Axeman's identity was never conclusively established, and the murders remain among Louisiana's most infamous unsolved crimes.

Candle House's AXEMAN draws upon this disturbing chapter of American history for a binaural encounter that places each listener inches from the killer. Binaural, spatialized audio surrounds the listener with sound and places it inside their head, so the Axeman seems to share the room with them: circling behind them, settling into the chair across from them, leaning in close to their ear. Much as An Ark, The Shed's mixed-reality play, put audiences in the same room as Ian McKellen, AXEMAN puts one of Broadway's most celebrated actors within whispering distance of every listener. There is no one else in the room. It is just the listener, the dark, and the voice of Danny Burstein.

“Working on AXEMAN was one of the most intense and creative sessions of recording I've ever been a part of,” said Danny Burstein. “It involved hours and hours of testing our skills and pushing the limits of our imaginations. I think we've put together a haunting unlike anything you've ever experienced. It's one that leaves you terrified, but wanting more. The Axeman will stay with you long after you finish listening.”

“Sometimes, the simple power of a story and a voice in your ear, especially Danny's, is enough to turn your own living space against you,' adds Evan Neiden, creator and director of AXEMAN and Founding Artistic Director of Candle House.

AXEMAN is made to be heard at home. Listeners join at one of the scheduled broadcast times, sit alone with headphones in a darkened room of their own, and let the encounter unfold for about 20 minutes, with their own home as the setting. Though it debuts in December, AXEMAN is not a holiday story: it is a haunting for any night of the year, for anyone, anywhere in the world.

The in-person installation is a VIP preview, a rare chance for Candle House members, fans and critics to meet the Axeman before the world does. Guests arrive one at a time at a listening lounge in Brooklyn and are plunged into total darkness for a 25-minute encounter, heightened by theatrical surprises found only in the live installation. With no performers present, each guest faces the Axeman alone.

The strictly limited five-day engagement accommodates only about a dozen participants per evening, with individual appointments from 4:40 p.m. to 11:20 p.m.

The race is on for the Off-Broadway Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Costume Design Costume Design Best Costume Design (Off-Broadway) 1 Mikayla Carleo - YOU & ME A.R.T./New York 13% 2 Saawan Tiwari & Walking Legend Studios - BONE WARS The Players Theater 10% 3 Marlene Hamm - GOTTA DANCE Theater at St. Jean's 10% 4 Emily Mustillo - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Nxt Generation Theatrics 8% 5 Richard Gross - A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 8% Best Costume Design (Off-Off Broadway) 1 Adanne Spencer-Johnson - TWELFTH NIGHT Tier5 Theatre Company 12% 2 Amaya Gonzalez-Møllmann - HAND TO GOD Gallery Players 10% 3 Marc A. Hermann & Katie Concannon - DAMN YANKEES The Heights Players 9% 4 John Beltre - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT THE MUSICAL Gallery Players 7% 5 Chris Godshall - SHE KILLS MONSTERS The Secret Theatre 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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