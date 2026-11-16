COPPERFIELD! THE NEW MUSICAL to Present Foster Care Family Night

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Charles Dickens’ COPPERFIELD!, The New Musical, with book, music, and lyrics by Jeffrey Scharf is currently playing at The Duke on 42nd Street at New 42 Studios. The show will launch a special Foster Care Family Night which will take place on November 18 at 7:30PM. All. Sales that evening will be donated to CASA-NYC. (Court Appointed Special Advocates of New York City).

All ticket sales for the evening will be donated to CASA-NYC, a volunteer, non-profit organization committed to facilitating family stability and justice for children, youth and families referred to them by family courts. They ensure that young people involved in the NYC child welfare system have their needs met and rights protected and that children in foster care are moved quickly into safe, stable, nurturing and permanent homes. The musical will also present a special talkback, taking place on November 19, which will be about crafting the actor-musician score for the show. Read the reviews for the production!

Bobby Conte stars in the musical as David Copperfield, and the cast of COPPERFIELD! also includes Amelia Cormack, Jed Feder, Calvin Knegten, Kent M. Lewis, Kara Mikula, Miyuki Miyagi, Nancy O'Connor, Dan Piering, Aaron Michael Ray, Will Reynolds, Owen Squire Smith, Alexander Sovronsky, Erica Spyres, Andy Taylor, Cathryn Wake, Tatiana Wechsler, and Henry Witcher.

In a new musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ favorite and most autobiographical novel, brought to life by a spirited company of actor-musicians, COPPERFIELD! follows its resilient protagonist David from a difficult childhood through to adulthood. As a child, David endures the sadism of his stepfather Murdstone, the depredations of the villainous schoolmaster Creakle, and the mind-numbing routine of a London sweatshop. As an adult, he is visited by happiness and success as well as tragedy and loss.

Along the way, he meets some of Dickens’ most memorable characters: including his formidable Aunt Betsey Trotwood, the loyal Peggotty family, the eccentric Mr. Micawber, the gentle Agnes Wickfield, the charming but reckless Steerforth, the naïve Dora Spenlow, and the deceitful Uriah Heep.

Through friendship, hardship, love, betrayal, and personal triumph, David discovers his identity and purpose in a story that celebrates resilience, compassion, and the enduring strength of the human spirit.

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