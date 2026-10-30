CAUSE FOR APPLAUSE NYC to Benefit TheaterWorksUSA and York Theatre

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TheaterWorksUSA (TWUSA) has announced Cause for Applause NYC, a one-night-only fundraising concert on Monday, December 7 at 7:30 p.m. at The Theatre at St. Jean's. The evening will bring together TWUSA alumni, Broadway veterans, and touring performers to support greater access to live theater for New York City children and families. Tickets are available from $38.29 (inclusive of all fees) at TWUSA.ORG/CFANYC26.

As the holiday season highlights the importance of generosity and community, Cause for Applause NYC offers a meaningful way to give: helping more children experience the joy and wonder of live theater.

Proceeds will support free tickets to TWUSA's new series with The York Theatre, featuring The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System, The Pout-Pout Fish, and Click, Clack, Moo. The goal is to provide at least 100 free tickets to families who might otherwise be unable to afford a theater visit.

As TWUSA celebrates its 60th anniversary in 2027, the organization is renewing its commitment to New York City, creating more opportunities for young people and families to experience high-quality professional theater regardless of their ability to pay.

'For 60 years, TheaterWorksUSA has believed that every young person deserves the opportunity to experience live theater,' said Barbara Pasternack, Producing Artistic Director. 'As we celebrate this milestone, we're committed to deepening our presence in New York City and working to ensure that cost is never a barrier to a child's theater experience.'

'This concert celebrates the artists who make these experiences possible,' added Jillian Carucci, Associate Artistic Director of TWUSA. 'We're thrilled to bring our alumni and friends together to open the doors of theater to more NYC children and families.'

'We're delighted to partner with TheaterWorksUSA to bring this wonderful series of family-friendly shows to The York,' said Joseph Hayward, Producing Artistic Director of The York Theatre. 'Our organizations share a rich history of collaborating with many of the same talented artists, several of whom will join us for Cause for Applause NYC. We're thrilled to host this special concert and help make live theatre accessible to more New York City families.'

Alumni performers will be announced soon. The concert is directed by Jillian Carucci.

Tickets for Cause for Applause NYC start at $38.29 (inclusive of all fees), with a limited number of $100 VIP tickets available. Purchase tickets at TWUSA.ORG/CFANYC26. Additional donations are welcome through the website or by contacting Casey Fodge, Director of Development, at development@twusa.org. Tickets to the series at The York are available at The York Theatre.

About TheaterWorksUSA

TheaterWorksUSA (Barbara Pasternack, Producing Artistic Director; Tegan Meyer, Managing Director) is a leader in theater for young and family audiences. Founded in 1967, TWUSA has reached more than 100 million theatergoers with an award-winning repertoire of more than 140 original plays and musicals. In its 60th anniversary year, TWUSA is expanding its New York City presence and reaffirming its commitment to making professional theater accessible to all young people and families.

TWUSA.ORG

About The York Theatre

The York Theatre (Joseph Hayward, Producing Artistic Director; Wendy Hall, Managing Director) is a not-for-profit Off-Broadway theater dedicated to developing new musicals and rediscovering exceptional works from the musical theater canon. Founded in 1969, The York champions new voices and brings artists and audiences together through musical theater.

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