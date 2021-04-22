BroadwayWorld Partners With Resounding on CLU-ETH Stage Mag

Clu-eth, a world Premiere unauthorized parody, is launching Resounding's outdoor festival of audio plays at NYC's Radial Park, running April 23 -24, 2021. Audiences will be welcomed to the show by BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag- a digital, interactive show program.

a??The cast will be led by Manu Narayan as Goodman, Brian Charles Rooney as Lady Larkspur, and Thom Sesma as Lord Colonel Daffodil. Joining them are Jordan Kai Burnett as Mistress Poppy, Victoria Huston-Elem as Amee, Jillian Louis as Lady Lily, Christian Elan Ortiz as three victims, Dick Terhune as Doctor Pansy, and Stuart Williams as Master Ivy.

Learn all about Resounding's Clu-eth with the production's official Stage Mag below.

Want to create a Stage Mag for you own show? To get started on your own program, visit https://stagemag.broadwayworld.com.

a??For tickets and more information, visit https://www.resounding.live/clu-eth.