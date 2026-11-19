"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Billy Crystal and Sarah Jones Nominated for United Solo 2026 Special Awards
The winner will be announced at the Gala at Theatre Row, with nominees also including Sean Hayes in THE UNKNOWN and Linda Purl in CRAZY MAMA.
The world's largest solo theatre festival, has announced the nominees for the 2026 United Solo Special Award. Established to honor artists working outside the festival who demonstrate outstanding achievement in solo performance, this award recognizes individuals whose work exemplifies the power, depth, and transformative potential of a single performer on stage.
The 2026 nominees represent the extraordinary breadth and depth of contemporary solo theatre. Each is a consummate creative artist who draws upon the full range of theatrical tools to tell compelling stories. Innovative, intuitive, and continually pushing the art form forward, these artists expand the possibilities of solo performance while helping to inspire the generations of performers who will follow.
'This is a truly extraordinary time for solo theatre,' said United Solo Founder and Artistic Director Omar Sangare. 'Audiences are witnessing the remarkable range and artistic possibilities of the form. These artists, in particular, are opening our eyes to what is possible when a single performer takes center stage.'
The nominees for the 2026 United Solo Special Award are:
- Billy Crystal in 860
- Jesse Tyler Ferguson in Tru
- Kathryn Grody in The Unexpected 3rd
- Roger Guenveur Smith in In Honor of Jean-Michel Basquiat
- Sean Hayes in The Unknown
- Jack Holden in Kenrex
- Sarah Jones in America, Who Hurt You?
- Robert Montano in Small
- Cheeyang Ng in Legendary: The Myth of Creation
- Linda Purl in Crazy Mama
The 2026 United Solo Special Award will be presented during the United Solo Closing Gala on Sunday, November 22, at 5:00 PM, at Theatre Row in New York City. The recipient will join an illustrious lineage of past honorees, including Anna Deavere Smith (2010), Patti LuPone (2011), John Leguizamo (2012), Fiona Shaw (2013), Billy Crystal (2014), James Lecesne (2015), Staceyann Chin, in collaboration with Cynthia Nixon (2016), Michael Moore (2017), Renée Taylor (2018), Aasif Mandvi (2019), Ian McKellen (2020), Lee Roy Reams (2021), Dael Orlandersmith (2022), Charles Busch (2023), Flotilla DeBarge (2024), and Saul Rubinek (2025).
Tickets are available at: https://unitedsolo.org/the-21st-annual-united-solo-theatre-festival/closing-gala-fall-2026/
Full Schedule for the United Solo Festival: https://unitedsolo.org/the-21st-annual-united-solo-theatre-festival/.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
LA GRINGA
Repertorio (2/08-12/31)
|
EN EL TIEMPO DE LAS MARIPOSAS
Repertorio (1/07-12/31)
|
Al Menos Cantos
Cabrini Shrine (11/19-11/19)
|
LA CASA DE BERNARDA ALBA
Repertorio (11/15-12/31)
|
FunikiJam’s WORLD MUSIC FAIR
Actors Temple Theatre (10/17-12/05)