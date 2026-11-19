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The world's largest solo theatre festival, has announced the nominees for the 2026 United Solo Special Award. Established to honor artists working outside the festival who demonstrate outstanding achievement in solo performance, this award recognizes individuals whose work exemplifies the power, depth, and transformative potential of a single performer on stage.

The 2026 nominees represent the extraordinary breadth and depth of contemporary solo theatre. Each is a consummate creative artist who draws upon the full range of theatrical tools to tell compelling stories. Innovative, intuitive, and continually pushing the art form forward, these artists expand the possibilities of solo performance while helping to inspire the generations of performers who will follow.

'This is a truly extraordinary time for solo theatre,' said United Solo Founder and Artistic Director Omar Sangare. 'Audiences are witnessing the remarkable range and artistic possibilities of the form. These artists, in particular, are opening our eyes to what is possible when a single performer takes center stage.'

The nominees for the 2026 United Solo Special Award are:

The 2026 United Solo Special Award will be presented during the United Solo Closing Gala on Sunday, November 22, at 5:00 PM, at Theatre Row in New York City. The recipient will join an illustrious lineage of past honorees, including Anna Deavere Smith (2010), Patti LuPone (2011), John Leguizamo (2012), Fiona Shaw (2013), Billy Crystal (2014), James Lecesne (2015), Staceyann Chin, in collaboration with Cynthia Nixon (2016), Michael Moore (2017), Renée Taylor (2018), Aasif Mandvi (2019), Ian McKellen (2020), Lee Roy Reams (2021), Dael Orlandersmith (2022), Charles Busch (2023), Flotilla DeBarge (2024), and Saul Rubinek (2025).

Tickets are available at: https://unitedsolo.org/the-21st-annual-united-solo-theatre-festival/closing-gala-fall-2026/

Full Schedule for the United Solo Festival: https://unitedsolo.org/the-21st-annual-united-solo-theatre-festival/.

The race is on for the Off-Broadway Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Costume Design Costume Design Best Costume Design (Off-Broadway) 1 Saawan Tiwari & Walking Legend Studios - BONE WARS The Players Theater 11% 2 Mikayla Carleo - YOU & ME A.R.T./New York 10% 3 Richard Gross - A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 8% 4 Marlene Hamm - GOTTA DANCE Theater at St. Jean's 8% 5 Emily Mustillo - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Nxt Generation Theatrics 7% Best Costume Design (Off-Off Broadway) 1 Adanne Spencer-Johnson - TWELFTH NIGHT Tier5 Theatre Company 10% 2 John Beltre - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT THE MUSICAL Gallery Players 10% 3 Marc A. Hermann & Katie Concannon - DAMN YANKEES The Heights Players 9% 4 Amaya Gonzalez-Møllmann - HAND TO GOD Gallery Players 9% 5 DW - KILLING MRS. CLAUS Theater for the New City 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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