Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company to End Performances After Final Year in 2027

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New York Live Arts (Live Arts) has announced that the internationally acclaimed Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company will conclude its 45-year history of performances and touring in December 2027. As he approaches his 75th birthday, co-founder and Artistic Director Bill T. Jones is shaping a final chapter that celebrates the Company's extraordinary legacy and artistic contributions. The Company's final year will feature Memory Palace, a retrospective project that will begin with a two-week festival at New York Live Arts in March 2027, followed by a final tour through December 2027. Beyond the Company's conclusion, Memory Palace will continue to evolve through exhibitions and the creation of a legacy film.

'This Company has been the center of my artistic life for more than four decades,' said Bill T. Jones. 'Arnie and I began something together that neither of us could have imagined would become what it is today. I have always been interested in moving, thinking, and the creation of art. When I look at what we've made, I feel a deep sense of pride. As I approach 75, I find myself asking new questions about how I want to create. I believe this is the right time to bring the Company's extraordinary chapter to a meaningful conclusion. I hope we can spend this final year doing what has always brought us together: making good art.'

A FINAL YEAR OF PERFORMANCES

Beginning in Boston, MA, at the Institute of Contemporary Art/Boston, the Company will present performances November 20-22, 2026. Through a two-week festival at New York Live Arts, March 3-13, 2027, the Company will premiere Memory Palace, a retrospective exploring the Company's artistic history. The festival will bring the Company's work into focus through performance, film, and conversation, with additional programming forthcoming. A special presentation is planned for the March 15 New York Live Arts Gala.

Following the March festival, the Company will tour through December 2027, presenting its work to audiences across the United States and internationally. Presenting partners for the final tour include American Dance Festival (Durham, NC), Dancers' Workshop (Jackson Hole, WY), Meany Center for the Performing Arts (Seattle, WA), with additional performances planned in France, Italy, and Spain, among others. The tour will conclude with a culminating performance presented in partnership with Park Avenue Armory (New York, NY) on December 31, 2027.

Additional performance dates and programming details will be announced in the coming months and made available at newyorklivearts.org/btj-az-company/.

MORE THAN FOUR DECADES OF GROUNDBREAKING DANCE

Founded in 1982 by Bill T. Jones and Arnie Zane, the Company grew from the artists' 11-year collaboration into one of the most influential forces in modern dance. Together, Jones and Zane challenged established ideas about the body, identity, and the relationship between movement and social commentary. Following Zane's death in 1988, Jones continued leading the Company, developing an expansive body of work that brought deeply personal questions into dialogue with the political and sociocultural concerns of the time.

Over more than four decades, the Company has created more than 140 works and performed in over 200 cities worldwide. Productions including D-Man in the Waters, Last Supper at Uncle Tom's Cabin/The Promised Land, Still/Here, Fondly Do We Hope… Fervently Do We Pray, and Deep Blue Sea have examined questions of identity, community, mortality, and the human experience, expanding the possibilities of dance as a form of artistic and social expression.

The Company has received numerous awards and nominations, including six New York Dance & Performance ('Bessie') Awards in the Choreographer/Creator category. Jones remains one of the world's most decorated and influential choreographers, having received countless awards and distinctions, including two Tony Awards, the National Medal of Arts, a Kennedy Center Honor, and a MacArthur Fellowship. He was also named an Officier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French government.

'The Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company has had an exceptional impact on performing arts and the larger cultural landscape,' said Kim Cullen, Executive Director and CEO of New York Live Arts. 'Its work has continually challenged the way we think about movement, performance, and the role of art in society. We look forward to presenting this final year of performances and sharing the depth and significance of the Company's work with audiences. As the Company concludes, New York Live Arts will continue its commitment to artistic experimentation and supporting the artists shaping the future of the field.'

NEW YORK LIVE ARTS AND ITS CONTINUED MISSION

Established in 2011 through the coming together of the Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company and Dance Theater Workshop, New York Live Arts has become an internationally recognized center for innovative movement-based artistry. The conclusion of the Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company in December 2027 will mark the end of its ongoing operating and touring structure.

Jones will remain Founding Artistic Director of New York Live Arts. Live Arts will continue its work of commissioning, producing, and presenting performances, supporting artists at every stage of their careers, and providing a space for creative expression, collaboration, and public dialogue.

ABOUT Bill T. Jones/ARNIE ZANE COMPANY

Founded in 1982 by Bill T. Jones and Arnie Zane, the Company has shaped modern dance through more than 140 works and performances in over 200 cities worldwide. Born of the founders' 11-year artistic collaboration, the Company is recognized as one of the most innovative forces in modern dance.

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