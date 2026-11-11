Bilingual Revival of LOVE LETTERS is Coming to the American Theatre of Actors

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Creative Atlas and New Wave Arts will present the return of their cross-cultural staging of A.R. Gurney's Pulitzer Prize-nominated Love Letters. Directed by award-winning director and actor Gera Sandler (Unorthodox, Transatlantic, The Singing Windmills), this landmark revival reunites original stars Maria Atlas (founder of Creative Atlas) and Lev Grzhonko (founder of New Wave Arts) in the iconic roles they originated during the production's breakthrough New York premiere. Sandler and Atlas also recently partnered as the co-founders of Play The Lead, an innovative, NYC-based acting school dedicated to empowering both professional actors and non-actors through craft and personal presence.

The strictly limited holiday engagement will run December 16 through December 20, 2026, returning to its original creative home at The Sargent Theatre at the American Theatre of Actors.

Performed in Russian with English supertitles, this production bridges two distinct theatrical worlds: the psychological depth and fiery emotional expressiveness of the classical Russian school paired with the iconic, minimalist restraint of American dramatic writing. Stripping away theatrical excess to lay bare the fragile mechanics of human connection, this staging reimagines the script as an intimate living dialogue. Enhancing the drama, vocal tracks and songs from Maria Atlas's recent album are performed live on stage throughout the play, serving as a dynamic, living acoustic soundtrack that underscores the narrative's heartbeat.

Love Letters chronicles the lifelong correspondence between childhood friends Melissa Gardner and Andrew Makepeace Ladd III. Unfolding entirely through decades of handwritten notes, birthday cards, and letters spanning childhood innocence, fiery ambition, painful longing, and unspoken truths, the play reveals an enduring bond that manages to outlast physical separation, divergent life choices, and time itself.

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