Ben Fankhauser to Debut "Chaos," A New Song from Kooman & Diamond, March 25

The song is the first in a series of theatrically-inspired pop singles exploring living and loving in the modern world.

Mar. 22, 2022  

Emmy-nominated writing team Michael Kooman and Christopher Dimond (Romantics Anonymous, Disney's Vampirina) announced the world premiere recording of their song "Chaos" will be released on Friday, March 25th, 2022, performed by Ben Fankhauser (Newsies).

Check out the teaser for the song here:

"We're thrilled to share this song with the world, and we can't wait to receive .006 cents per play on Spotify," said Kooman and Dimond. "Having spent the last two years recording remotely for animated television projects, it was a sheer joy to get into the studio with Ben, and we're honored to release his performance on YouTube and all music platforms."

Photo Credit: Brian Russell Care



