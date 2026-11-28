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Be Bold! Productions has named the cast for the 18th anniversary season of A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL, which opens Off-Broadway at The Players Theatre on Sunday, November 29, BroadwayWorld.com reported. New company members join several returning cast members from previous seasons.

Eric Fletcher plays Ebenezer Scrooge for the 16th year. The four spirits are Jacob Marley (Shino Frances), Ghost of Christmas Past (Andrea Woodbridge), Ghost of Christmas Present (Brenda Bell) and Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come (Courtney Hansen). The opening carolers are Shea Coughlin-Jacobs, Shino Frances, Gabe DeRose, Jessie Heesacker, Morgan Paulson and Journey Jones. Sue-Ellen Mandell plays the Solicitor, Kathryn Loggins is the Paper Seller, and a dog named Mulligan makes his stage debut.

In Scrooge's past, Morgan Paulson plays his sister Fan, Lexie Showalter plays Belle, and Gabe DeRose plays Mr. Fezziwig, with Courtney Hansen as Mrs. Fezziwig. Scrooge is played as a young boy by Avery Ilardi and as a young man by Jessie Heesacker. In the present, Riley Fee plays Fred and Andrea Woodbridge plays Franny. Benjamin Burke is Bob Cratchit, Lexie Showalter is Mrs. Cratchit, and Morgan Paulson is Patricia Cratchit. Tiny Tim is played by Rosie Ilardi, Giulia Ilardi and Jaxon Bilbao. Clara Burke, Sebastian D'Agostino, Manuel "MJ" Lausell, Ella Anderson and Sadie Lewinter appear in the children's ensemble.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL runs November 29 through December 30, 2026, at The Players Theatre, 115 MacDougal Street, New York City. Regular performances are Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 3 p.m., and Sunday at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The Sunday 11 a.m. family matinee includes a free workshop presentation at 10 a.m. Additional holiday performances are set for Wednesday, December 16; Tuesday, December 22; Wednesday, December 23; Monday, December 28; Tuesday, December 29; and Wednesday, December 30, all at 7 p.m. Tickets and information are available at Scroogeinthevillage.com.

The musical was written by Artistic Director Brenda Bell and composed by Music Director Michael Sgouros. Shino Frances, who plays Marley this season, was previously named director and choreographer of Literally Alive's Off-Broadway premiere of FUREVER HOME THE MUSICAL, also written by Bell with music by Sgouros.

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The race is on for the Off-Broadway Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Costume Design Costume Design Best Costume Design (Off-Broadway) 1 Saawan Tiwari & Walking Legend Studios - BONE WARS The Players Theater 11% 2 Marlene Hamm - GOTTA DANCE Theater at St. Jean's 7% 3 Mikayla Carleo - YOU & ME A.R.T./New York 7% 4 Emily Mustillo - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Nxt Generation Theatrics 6% 5 Richard Gross - A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 6% Best Costume Design (Off-Off Broadway) 1 John Beltre - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT THE MUSICAL Gallery Players 10% 2 Adanne Spencer-Johnson - TWELFTH NIGHT Tier5 Theatre Company 9% 3 Amaya Gonzalez-Møllmann - HAND TO GOD Gallery Players 8% 4 Marc A. Hermann & Katie Concannon - DAMN YANKEES The Heights Players 6% 5 Kelsey Johnson - SALLY SPECTRE 30th Street theater 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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